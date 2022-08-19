A school and fellowship space was always part of the plans for the Divine Mercy Catholic Church campus.
“We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time,” said School Principal Gina Ashley.
Ground will soon be broken on an approximately 40,000-square-foot expansion that will include a new school, larger parish and school gathering space and new offices for school and parish administration.
The new space is scheduled to open in fall 2024, and the existing school building and former Immaculate Conception Church will be for sale.
Divine Mercy is the consolidation of three Catholic parishes and schools that once called Faribault home.
A new home for the consolidated church was completed in 2009 on the southern edge of Faribault off of Albers Avenue.
The church and site were designed with plans to grow some day, once more funds are raised.
The current Divine Mercy Catholic School building dates back to 1901. A former convent next door serves as the preschool.
There was consideration of rehabbing the current building, but Ashley said leaders decided it’s “absolutely vital” for the school and parish communities to be “connected” physically and spiritually.
They’ve now advanced far enough in the needed additional fundraising to break ground on the expansion.
The new facility will cost around $15 million, according to Divine Mercy Parish Executive Administrator Phillip Parrish. But he said they hope to reduce the cost through in-kind donations and volunteer labor.
The Faribault City Council gave a first round of approvals for the development plans last week with no concerns.
A groundbreaking ceremony is planned on Spirit Fest Saturday, Sept. 17. Groundwork preparations will occur this fall into the winter, Parrish said. Construction will begin next spring and should be completed by the start of the 2024-25 school year.
The new building will be used the most by the preschool through fifth grade students and educators. The school had 285 students last year. There will be room to grow enrollment in the new space, though Ashley and Parrish said there will be no rush to do that.
The classrooms also will be used for church faith formation classes. Common spaces, such as the cafeteria and gymnasium, may be used by other church-affiliated groups, such as for Knights of Columbus breakfasts and funeral luncheons.
“We’re building this with all of the ministries of the parish in mind,” Ashley said.
The current school and former church complex — the entire block between Second and Third avenues and Division and First streets — will go up for sale for redevelopment.
The adjacent campus of Bethlehem Academy — Faribault’s Catholic middle and high school — will not be impacted.