Heritage Days is celebrating the city’s sesquicentennial with fireworks, a grander grand parade, a history display and more.
The annual volunteer-run festival is Tuesday through Saturday. Most events are at Central Park. Most activities are free, though some require participants to have a Heritage Days button. A button can be purchased at select businesses around town and at Central Park for $5.
Festival organizers, with help some extra funding provided by the city and other donors, have expanded the celebration this year in recognition of the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the city’s charter.
The main new attraction, said Heritage Days committee chair Travis McColley, is a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Wednesday. Spectators can view the show from in and around North Alexander Park.
The festival starts Tuesday evening with a flag-raising ceremony. Before the fireworks Wednesday evening, there is an opening ceremony and family activities in Central Park.
Thursday’s highlights include a mayor’s reception with city, school and other local officials. McColley said that event is always a “really good opportunity to meet your local leaders.” This year people also can meet officials from Faribault’s sister city in Germany, who are visiting for the occasion.
Some of this year’s Heritage Days attractions will revolve around history in celebration of the sesquicentennial.
The city’s Charter Commission, in partnership with other groups, will have a historical exhibit at the park Wednesday and Thursday evening and on Saturday.
Local archeologist Larry Richie will give a presentation Saturday morning about how glaciers formed the Upper Cannon River Basin and the role they played in shaping the water ways.
The Alexander Faribault House, which is usually opened during Heritage Days, will be closed this year, because it is undergoing some construction. But the Rice County Historical Society Museum will be open extra hours and the harvest and heritage halls will be open Saturday.
There won’t be any carnival rides again this year. The festival organizers decided to instead sponsor inflatables and a youth obstacle course that families can enjoy free of charge, McColley said.
Many other returning youth-oriented activities include soapbox car and cardboard boat races, a fishing contest and fun run.
The fun for adults includes a beer garden and “three great bands this year,” playing evening dances, McColley said.
In addition to the return of an ax-throwing challenge, wannabe lumberjacks can try their luck at log-rolling in a pool.
The grand parade on Saturday evening will have extra entries, including five marching musical acts.