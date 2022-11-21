A former Faribault Police captain is now facing criminal charges after allegedly illegally using another officer’s computer to look up a relative’s personal information.
Neal James Pederson, 54, of Geneva, was charged with gross misdemeanor misconduct by a public officer and gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor counts of unauthorized computer access Monday in Rice County District Court.
On Sept. 1 a Faribault police officer reported someone accessed the computer in her squad vehicle while it was in a secured police parking lot. The person used the computer to look up someone’s personal and vehicle registration information. The officer recognized the person’s name as being one of Pederson’s family members, according to the court complaint.
Federal law prohibits police officers or any other public employees from accessing that information except for defined official purposes.
The officer reported the incident to a captain, who reported it to Police Chief John Sherwin, who obtained surveillance video. The video showed Pederson in the officer’s squad vehicle at the time the computer search was conducted, the charges say.
Sherwin contacted the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. To avoid conflicts of interest, a BCA special agent was assigned to investigate the case and Assistant Goodhue County Attorney Christopher Schrader was assigned to review the case.
Schrader filed charges on Monday. Pederson was issued a summons to make a first court appearance on Dec. 15.
Sherwin told the Daily News Pederson was placed on paid administrative leave in September, which is standard. Pederson chose to retire effective Nov. 4. An internal Police Department investigation also was underway but was suspended when he resigned.
