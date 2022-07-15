Charges against a onetime manager accused of stealing money from a now-shuttered Northfield bar and a nonprofit organization will be dismissed if she pays restitution and completes probation.
Sarah Michelle Weinberg, 39, of Farmington, pleaded guilty to felony theft in connection with $9,000 that went missing from the Northfield Fire Department Relief Association’s pull tabs account in 2020.
A second felony charge alleging Weinberg stole over $19,000 from Froggy Bottoms bar was dismissed as part of a plea deal reached in May.
The deal also agreed to a stay of adjudication, meaning the one felony charge also may be dismissed if Weinberg completes the terms of her sentence.
Rice County Judge Christine Long approved the plea agreement on July 12 and sentenced Weinberg to two years probation and restitution.
According to the charges filed in January 2021, then bar co-owner Lisa Zarza claimed Weinberg failed to deposit the bar’s earnings into a bank for much of June through September 2020. An audit allegedly found over $19,000 was missing.
A representative of the Northfield Fire Department Relief Association also reported $9,000 was missing from its cash bank used to fund its pull-tab booth at the bar.
Weinberg’s sentence includes a $9,000 restitution order to the Fire Department Relief Association.
No restitution was required to Froggy Bottoms, but the sentencing order preserved the opportunity for the business to seek restitution within the next month.
Zarza sold the bar after the Northfield City Council refused to renew her liquor license, because she owned another bar in Lakeville that was accused of violating the state indoor dining and drinking prohibition during the pandemic.
Froggy Bottoms reopened under new ownership but closed again in late May; a post on its Facebook said a staffing shortage prompted the closure.
