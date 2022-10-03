Chili, art, a motivational veteran and a scavenger hunt brought people young and old to Central Avenue in downtown Faribault Saturday.
Slow cookers sat on tables filled with homemade chili from several Faribault residents and organizations. A taste of each unique chili recipe was offered to passersby, as part of a chili cook-off.
One table included the mother-son duo, Jennifer and Ethan Wisdo. 11-year-old Ethan enjoys his mother's chili so much that he convinced his mom to sign up.
"We're not part of an organization or anything," Jennifer said. "Ethan just told me that I should sign up, so I figured, 'Why not?' It's really cool to see how many people came out for this, though. It's a perfect day for it, that's for sure."
At another table, chili was served by Faribault Mayor Kevin Voracek and City Councilor Peter Van Sluis. They weren't the only politicians serving chili. State legislative candidates Carolyn Treadway and Kate Falvey were serving chili that included a bit of chocolate.
Although there were several participants, Nancy Greer took first prize for the second year in a row. She also was awarded the best decorations prize.
The event was put on by the Faribault Main Street Program. According to their webpage, the organization “is a community-based effort to revitalize Faribault’s Central Business District.”
Deb Rech and Jim Trahan were walking along the sidewalk to try the various kinds of chili that were offered for $5 as a fundraiser for the Faribault Main Street initiative. Trahan is visiting from Boulder, Colo. and expressed his enjoyment for the candidates' chili and the downtown festivities.
Not just chili
While many of the tables on Central Avenue were part of the chili cook-off, there was one that didn't fit into the category. It was set up by Paige Thompson, who's in Girl Scout Troop 25563.
She was selling candy to raise money for a trip to Japan. Thompson said business was good on Saturday and people were willing to help her reach her goal.
The amount of foot traffic Thompson received also was helped by a scavenger hun that brought visitors to downtown Faribault.
The Hödag XXVII Scavenger Hunt takes place once a year across various cities and towns in the Midwest, according to one group that was in Faribault on Saturday, Bob, Caleb and Amber Goessling.
The Goessling family drove all the way from Madison, Wis. to Faribault, to chase cryptic clues around the downtown area.
"Basically, we just follow these clues to different cities and have to try and solve these puzzles, which lead to different things in the area," Caleb said. "It's been going on for several years, but it's just a fun way to see different towns."
Paradise events
Also on Central Avenue, the Paradise Center for the Arts was host to two events.
Army veteran Jack Zimmerman gave a motivational talk that was free for visitors thanks to the sponsorship of local veterans groups. Zimmerman, who lives in Le Sueur County, lost both his legs when he stepped on an improvised explosive device while serving in Afghanistan.
Upstairs there were several exhibits and demonstrations, as part of the 18th annual Studio ARTour.
Among the six Faribault artists was Julie Fakler, who is also the visual arts and education director at the Paradise Center. She was painting a picture of her dog, Charlie, and her cat, Indy. She has been part of the tour since 2009.
"The Studio ArTour is a great way to meet the artists," she said. "It's also a great way to buy directly from the artists. We have such a variety too. We've got jewelry, felting, painting, drawing, a lot of pottery and this year I think we have a blacksmith also."
She also talked about the show being downtown, alongside the several other events.
"Especially since we have six artists this year, we've had more traffic," she said. "We're right downtown, which is wonderful. We love to promote downtown Faribault and our local artists … Well, it's also nice that the fall festival is happening. We had a show here last night and a speaker at the Paradise today, so that increases traffic also."
Three more artists were set up across the hall, including 15-year veteran of the Studio ArTour, DeAnn Engvall, whose pottery is inspired by fantasy and science fiction books.
"I've just always been into fantasy and just these surreal ideas and characters," she said. "It amazes me what (the writers') imagination can come up with, so I draw a lot of inspiration from that."
Downstairs in one of the Paradise art galleries, Faribault local Juliette Wilson spent some time pondering the wood carvings of Ivan and Chris Whillock and Marv Kalsersatt.
Kalsersatt lives and works in Faribault and describes his art as, "ordinary people in extraordinary situations." Wilson had a slightly different interpretation.
"His work reminds me of Norman Rockwell," she said. "I just love the exaggeration and caricature of real-life situations. You know, he's quite good at capturing the humor in everyday experiences."
The collection of people sharing and appreciating each other's talents, exemplified a sense of community and made it hard to find anyone downtown Saturday without a smile stretched across their face. This feeling was reiterated by new Faribault resident David Harmening as he reached the end of the chili-serving tables.
"I'm pretty new to the city," Harmening said. "It's really nice here. It's not too big or too small. It's got a diverse population. The buildings are pretty. I just have really never seen anything like it. Faribault, to me, is the perfect city."