Several groups participating in the Hödag XXVII Scavenger Hunt found themselves in Faribault on Saturday. They were one of several events bringing people from all over to downtown Faribault. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Chili, art, a motivational veteran and a scavenger hunt brought people young and old to Central Avenue in downtown Faribault Saturday. 

Mayor Kevin Voracek (left) wears a Welcome to Faribault shirt as he prepares chili for passersby, including Andy Tschida (right). (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Paige Thompson, 17, of Faribault, is part of Girl Scout Troop 25563 and set up her own table on Central Avenue selling suckers to raise money for a trip to Japan. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Julie Fakler puts the finishing touches on her painting of her dog, Charlie, and her cat, Indy, at the Paradise Center for the Arts during the ARTour Saturday.  (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Juliette Wilson ponders the artwork of Faribault-based artist Marv Kaisersatt, who carves wood into depictions of, "ordinary people in extraordinary situations." Among Kaisersatt's artwork was Ivan and Chris Whillock's wood carvings, which were also displayed at the Paradise Center for the Arts. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
David Harmening tastes Mark and Kim Hedenstrom's homemade chili, which they served at their Marvel-Comics-themed table during the chili cook-off. As Harmening finished the chili, he reflected on the, "perfect city," of Faribault. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

