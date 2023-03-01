potholes 2.JPG

A mail truck hits a pothole on Seventh Street NW in Faribault Tuesday afternoon, splashing water up from inside the hole. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Local commuters are in for a bumpier ride than usual this year.


potholes 1.JPG

A pickup approaches a small pothole on Seventh Street NW. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments