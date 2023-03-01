Local commuters are in for a bumpier ride than usual this year.
There are a few factors that cause one of the commuter's most notorious enemies: potholes. This season's weather in the Upper Midwest created a perfect storm for the cracked roads, according to Rice County Highway Engineer Dennis Luebbe.
"All of that moisture is now inside a lot of our pavements that have any cracks," he said. "So … I've seen a lot of potholes. We're going to have an above average season for potholes."
Faribault Public Works Director Travis Block agreed.
"Given the conditions we have, this year has been, unfortunately, a pretty perfect scenario for pothole development," Block said. "All the variables required for it are there. Mainly, the moisture and temperature fluctuations."
Pothole formation starts when water seeps into the ground underneath pavement. Once temperatures drop, the moisture freezes and causes the ground to expand.
The expanding ground pushes against the pavement, causing swelling. As temperatures rise again, the ground constricts.
Although the ground is able to return to its original state, the asphalt isn't so resilient. Vehicles driving over the now-unstable pavement push down on the asphalt and create a pothole.
This time of year, a winter mix can be used to fill in potholes, but it's just a temporary fix.
"As weather conditions warrant, we do that through the length of winter, typically mid-to-late winter and then in the spring," Block said. "Then, the permanent patches don't happen until the asphalt plants open up in the springtime."
By summer, most the winter mix has been pushed out from under the asphalt by additional moisture, like rain or snowmelt. Typically, the potholes that were temporarily fixed need to be revisited in the summertime to be patched again.
Some advancements in the industry have been made to address this issue, offering a more permanent solution that can be applied in the winter months. In fact, one vendor provided the city with a free sample, which Block said "worked great."
The new mixes can last up to three years and aren't affected by water, but they're way too expensive for the city's purposes. They're also meant for smaller applications and are sold in 5-gallon buckets.
Irregular regularity
Midwesterners behind the wheel are likely familiar with potholes. But an uncommon amount of a common problem is typically attributable to an atypical phenomenon.
"This is about the time we start seeing them," Block said. "It's pretty common in our region, but you don't normally see these warmups in the middle part of winter. … There's just been a lot of freeze-thaws happening earlier in the year."