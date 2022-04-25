Landscape scenes created by Nerstrand Elementary School students in mediums like watercolors and pastels decorated the walls of the gymnasium Friday evening.
Family members and supporters gathered together for the 23rd "Community Celebration of Place: Elders' Wisdom, Children's Song." The concert is a unique tradition that was forced on pause the last two years.
Held each spring to highlight the process of interviewing elders in the Nerstrand community, the 2022 celebration honored local artist Fred Somers. The school had initially planned to honor Somers in April 2020.
Nerstrand Elementary music specialist Jake Kaukola has been working on refreshing everyone's memories about the life Somers led, and preparing them for the April performance.
As part of the school's curriculum, Kaukola said students learn about expectations of performing with a group and the common practices of music performance. Those expectations include, but are not limited to, singing, keeping hands to their sides, eyes on the director and smiling at the audience.
"The kids have been working real hard," Kaukola said prior to the start of the performance. "The connection with having young children talk to an elder is an amazing thing."
Fourth and fifth graders participated in the interview with Somers. Kaukola then worked with students to write songs celebrating Somers' life. A majority of the songs that were sung by students at the celebration were inspired by Somers.
Recitations about Somers also were read by fifth grade emcees Ellie Girard, Quinnly Hanson, Mischick Smith and Wyatt Wasilowski.
Part of the tradition is for the whole school, grades kindergarten through five, to sing an elder medley, in celebration of community elders honored in the past. This year's selection was for those honored in 1998 and 1999, Helen Kispert, Earl Bonde, Opal Wolf, Wilmer Bauernfeind and Avy Larson.
Inspired by Somers' love of nature, kindergarten and first graders sang Marion Sinclair's "Little Sparrow," and used lollipop drums and hand bells.
During the interview with Somers, he shared some words about his love for American composer Aaron Copland. This inspired the second and third grade classes to sing "Simple Gifts," a traditional shaker song that Copland popularized. Students added in musical instruments like boom whackers, (lightweight, hollow, plastic tubes, tuned to a musical pitch by length) and xylophones.
A painting he made for his father sparked sparked Somers' 50-year journey painting in the Nerstrand Big Woods State Park.
"I wanted to be an artist because I could touch people's hearts in a way that none of my words, none of the things in my life could touch someone like that," Somers said.
The chorus of the song composed by the fourth and fifth grade students talked about Somers' love of painting and some words of wisdom:
"He loves to paint, in the Big Woods,
It takes some time, but he makes it shine.
He explores different streams,
He says, 'paint your dreams.'"
The Community Celebration came to an end with all students singing "This Land is Your Land."
Somers sang his praises of the Nerstrand Elementary School community, and commended the fourth and fifth grade students for the creation of the song.
"It's a very special place here," Somers said. "Thanks for honoring me tonight."
School Director Maggie Kiley shared thanked all those in attendance.
"We love this community of Nerstrand," Kiley said. "It's nights like this that make the school special."
Where it all began
The school's annual concert was inspired by a visit from Larry Long, an American singer-songwriter, who traveled to southern Minnesota for a residency to meet with fourth and fifth grade students.
Kiley said he came for a week and talked with students about song writing. They replicated his process and developed a list of senior citizens who have contributed to the community in great ways.
Schools staff select an honoree each fall and the students interview them in January. Students look for a common theme to base the song around.
"The kids latched onto the joy Fred showed, and his persistence," Kiley said.
With some students bused to Nerstrand for school, Kiley said it's even more important to create a sense of place for those students. The community celebration, is one good way to do that, Kiley said.
Kiley said Somers plans to come back to the school next month to paint with the kids.