The state is investigating the electrocution of a worker at Trystar earlier this month.
Jon VanDuzen, 33, of Faribault, died June 10 at the Faribault plant, which manufactures electric cable and other electrical equipment.
First responders were called to an unresponsive person at 9:20 a.m., according to Faribault Police Captain Neal Pederson. While en route, they were told a man had been electrocuted and CPR was being performed. Responders were not able to revive VanDuzen.
Surveillance video showed VanDuzen was electrocuted while working on some equipment, Pederson said.
The Minnesota office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MNOSHA) is conducting an investigation.
“MNOSHA investigates to determine the cause of such accidents and whether existing OSHA standards were violated to help avoid a recurrence of similar accidents,” said James Honerman, communications director for the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, which includes MNOSHA.
Additional information will be released when the investigation is concluded. That could take a month or more, Honerman said.
There have been no other fatality or accident investigations at Trystar, according to OSHA records.
Faribault Police also investigated an unrelated death at another Faribault business on June 10. The victim also was a 33-year-old male worker.
Felipe Perdomo, of Mexico, was found dead in a camper at Gold Star Manufacturing, according to Pederson. He was a seasonal employee at the business and had been staying in the camper.
No foul play is suspected, Pederson said. Perdomo’s body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Anoka for an autopsy.