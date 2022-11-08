Current Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas handily won at Tuesday’s election over challenger Ross Spicer.
Thomas won with over 71% of the votes. He received 17,910 votes to Spicer’s 7,056 votes.
Thomas has worked for the Sheriff’s Office for over 25 years. He has led the department for a year, after he was appointed by the Rice County Board of Commissioners to fill the remainder of former Sheriff Troy Dunn’s term when Dunn decided to retire early.
Thomas has said his priorities for the coming four years include supporting people with mental health needs. Initiatives include the new counselors now embedded with the Sheriff’s Office and the Faribault and Northfield police departments, and the new jail is being designed to improve conditions for people in mental health crisis.
Other priorities noted by the incumbent on the campaign trail included proactive enforcement to reduce drug overdoses, and supporting survivors of domestic violence.
Thomas said he is working to strengthen relationships with townships and other community partners, including attending township board meetings.
He has said recruiting quality deputies and jail officers will be a challenge in coming years due to a dwindling applicant pool.
Spicer is an investigations sergeant in the Sheriff’s Office. He did not provide any specific criticisms of the current administration but said the department could be more responsive to citizens’ needs.
Former Northfield police officer Richard Bailey also ran a write-in campaign after coming in third in the primary. There were 90 write-in votes cast in the race.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office provides law enforcement in some portions of the county, and operates the jail, provides protection at the County Courthouse and has some other countywide duties.
