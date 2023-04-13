When Laura Sterling opened Eclectic Alliance back in August, she wanted to get her footing before taking any significant risks. Eight months later, she’s confident she can pay her rent and has an abundance of vendors and a growing customer base.
The former Salvation Army thrift store will soon once again have a secondhand section, from which the proceeds will go to charities in Faribault and surrounding communities.
The new space is essentially a miniature thrift shop, where people bring donations to be sold for a few dollars. But, instead of the money going to an executive somewhere, it’s staying in the community.
The new section will be open by May and donations are now being accepted.
While Sterling wanted to get established first, a charitable endeavor was always part of her plan for Eclectic Alliance.
“From the beginning, it was like ‘Oh, well, if we do well enough, we could take a percentage of the sales and just do that,’” she said. “But now it’s more like this would be like its own store. Like, the things sold from there will be its own number, so it’ll be easy to track each month. It’s Faribault helping Faribault, you know?”
Eclectic Alliance consists of mini-stores. Each of the sections, whether a full spot or just a kiosk in the aisle, are rented out by community members. The new secondhand sales space will be about 500 square feet.
“The money ain’t coming to me,” Sterling said. “I’m giving up valuable floor space that I could me renting out, but we can afford to now. Faribault has been good to us, but they’re coming from all over to check us out.”
Each month, she’ll pick a different charity, some in Faribault, some in surrounding areas. Aside from credit card fees, all the proceeds from the new spot will go to the charity of the month.
“I ran a support group for 17 years here in town,” she said. “Almost always, all the money was coming out of my own pocket to buy packets and books and things like that. So, I know how that financially constrains groups.”
Beginning next week she’ll have applications available for anyone who feels their charity is a good fit.
Eclectic Alliance is in the Faribo West Mall and Sterling is also the mall’s manager. After a community garage sale was held at the mall last month, many vendors donated their leftover wares.
In fact, gathering donated items to sell isn’t her primary start-up challenge. Rather, it’s a lack of clothing racks.
Sterling is eager to get to work on the new section. She’s happy she doesn’t have to go at it alone. As Eclectic Alliance continued to grow, she decided it was time to hire an assistant.
Michi Diaz Marchand is Sterling’s new assistant, who “caters to that young crowd” and “knows what they like,” according to Sterling. Staring May 2, Diaz Marchand will even have her own mini-store called “Soul, Heart and Spirit,” where she’ll sell metaphysical supplies, like sage, meditation kits and jewelry.
“I think it’s great,” Diaz Marchand said of the thrift-store idea. “Especially if you’re not profiting off of it, doing something good for everyone else, that’s perfect.”
Sterling feels things are moving fast, but in a good way.
“People are excited about (Eclectic Alliance),” she said. “It changes all the time. It’s moving fast. It’s hard not to be infected by all that positivity.”