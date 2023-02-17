A new idea is taking off at Eclectic Alliance, allowing locals to teach their skills to fellow community members.
The mini mall, filled with dozens of booths rented out by local artists and entrepreneurs, is offering a chance for everyday people to offer a range of practical knowledge to one another and strengthen bonds within the community.
A couponing class will be taught by Maddie Shimek on Saturday, and a knitting class will be taught by Jenn Turner on Thursday. These two classes are just the beginning of Eclectic Alliance's new project.
The classes will take place in the back corner of the store. There is a $40 fee to rent the spot for three hours and the sign-up sheet is online (t.ly/Qxao).
Laura Sterling had the idea sometime in November and is happy to finally get to see it take off. She said the first class — a painting class held by the Scrunchy Millennial business — generated business for vendors throughout the store as well.
"It really expands what we have to offer," Sterling said. "It also is great for our sellers to be able to teach the crafts that they love to do."
Among those sellers is Shimek, who finds deals with various "extreme couponing" methods. She started in early 2021, when a lot of TikToks popped up about the subject.
She uses a combination of print coupons, digital coupons, cash-back rebates and other means to, more often than not, save 50% or more. She enjoys it so much that she buys more than she needs, which is why she rented a booth at Eclectic Alliance to resell the items.
"It's definitely a good way to save money, and with inflation, it's definitely a good time for people to start couponing," she said. "I get, all the time, people asking me if I'm going to teach a class or how to do it. So it's just easier to bring everybody all together, instead of individually explaining to people how to do it."
Once, her total was so low that the receipt-checker at Walmart thought she was stealing. Sometimes, she ends up with a total that's in the negative.
Ultimately, she's not nervous to teach others her secrets.
"I think it's really cool," she said about the opportunity. "Hopefully, we'll bring people together, and people can learn new skills and make friends."
Turner will be teaching a knitting class on Thursday, which she's been doing for years. She hopes to get all spectrums of knitters together during her class.
"If you're a beginning knitter, if you're an experienced knitter, let's just come together, have a good time and share our love of knitting," she said. "I know it sounds cheesy … It's just so fun when you take a ball of yarn and you create something beautiful out of it."
As for the teaching aspect of it, she's not nervous either.
"I love to just teach," she said. "Hopefully people will leave with a sense of accomplishment. I just want people to come together and laugh and tell stories and have a good time. And if we knit that's a bonus."
Future classes, which haven't been scheduled yet, include a cookie-decorating class and a class about repurposing vintage china.