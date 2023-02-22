A Faribault man, who crashed while driving drunk and purposely wiped blood on a police officer in 2020, was sentenced to five days in jail already served and probation.
Roberto Escamilla, 42, pleaded guilty to two charges and was sentenced Tuesday in Rice County District Court. He was convicted of gross misdemeanor DWI and a felony assault on a police officer charge will be dismissed if he completes three years of probation without major infraction. Conditions of probation include he complete chemical dependency treatment and write an apology letter to the police officer.
Escamilla crashed his vehicle into a tree at First Avenue NE and 10th Street NE the early morning of March 22, 2020, according to a court complaint. The windshield was shattered and Escamilla’s face was bleeding.
A breathalyzer administered at the scene showed Escamilla had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.22. A blood test after he was taken to the hospital showed a concentration of 0.19.
While en route to the hospital in an ambulance, Escamilla put his blood on some gauze, wiped it across the face of the police officer and asked, “you like that?”
