A Nerstrand man is suspected of manufacturing a hallucinogenic drug in his basement. Several other types of drugs and prohibited guns also allegedly were found in his residence.
Victor Wade Wang, 46, was charged Thursday in Rice County District Court with several felony drug crimes as well as a felony for possessing guns after prior convictions.
The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force obtained a warrant to search Wang’s house on Main Street in Nerstrand on Tuesday, according to a court complaint.
In the basement agents allegedly found two slow cookers in use with a red sludge inside. Glasses containing an unknown brown liquid reportedly were found in a basement fridge and freezer. The charges say agents also saw various chemicals and a pipette, leading them to suspect it was some form of drug lab.
The local agents showed photographs to agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency. The DEA agents suspected it was a lab for making N,N-Dimethyltryptamine. Better known as DMT, it is a psychedelic drug often extracted from roots or wood.
Lye and toluene — chemicals often used in the extraction process — were found near the slow cookers.
A more thorough search of the basement allegedly found a glass dish with a white substance DEA agents said was likely completed DMT, as well as roots in a trash can.
The suspected DMT was sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal of Apprehension lab for testing.
In Wang’s bedroom the charges allege agents found a small bag of marijuana, a small bag of psilocybin mushrooms, a pipe with methamphetamine residue, and two scales, and a number of unused baggies.
In another bedroom closet, agents allegedly found two shotguns and a rifle. The occupant of the bedroom reportedly said Wang asked him to keep the guns for him. The other resident says he never goes down to the basement and does not have any property there.
Wang was arrested and while he allegedly was found to be in possession of over 27 grams of meth and a pipe.
Wang allegedly admitted he is a meth user. He reportedly claimed the substance in the slow cookers was dye to dye T-shirts. He said the white substance in the dish in the freezer must be soap and water from when he cleaned the freezer.
Wang reportedly also said he gave the guns to another occupant of the house because he knew he wasn’t allowed to have them. He has three prior felony convictions for drug possession.
Bail was set Thursday at at least $25,000. A first court appearance is scheduled for April 5.
