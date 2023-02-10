A repeat Faribault drug dealer is in prison until at least late 2027.
Tracy Allen Neudecker, 48, was sentenced Friday on two felony counts of first-degree drug sales. He was sentenced to 95 months, minus 185 days already served. He’ll be eligible for release after about 57 months in prison.
Neudecker pleaded guilty to twice selling methamphetamine to someone who was working for the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, according to charging documents. Both sales occurred in June at Neudecker’s residence on Seventh Street NW.
The first sting actually was conducted in May, charges allege, but the drug sales charge in that case was dismissed as part of a plea deal made in November.
Neudecker already is in prison. The same day he pleaded guilty to the new charges, he requested a stayed prison sentence be executed for violating probation terms in a 2016 drug sales conviction.
In that case, court records say Neudecker admitted he was selling methamphetamine after agents searched his house and found the drug and text messages on his photo that appeared to refer to sales.
He served 70 days in jail and prison time was stayed pending 10 years of probation. The stayed 86-month prison sentence is concurrent with the new sentence, meaning requesting it be executed in November simply gave him an early start on serving the longer new sentence.