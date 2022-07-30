Starting on Monday, prospective new drivers will need to report to the Faribo West Mall.
The driving test division of the Faribault office of the Minnesota Department of Driver and Vehicle Services is moving to the mall.
The move means new drivers will now have to visit two offices when they take their permit and driver’s license tests.
The two divisions that give driver’s license tests, issue and renew driver’s licenses and vehicle titles and provide other such services have outgrown their shared space on Division Street.
The examinations division has been operating out of a roughly 700 square feet section of the building with four full-time staff members. The new location is 2,500 square feet and a fifth full-time staff member is joining the team.
The move is bringing a number of benefits, according to branch supervisor Mike Ely.
Parents will no longer have to wait outside while their child is taking a test.
“We didn’t have an area for parents to wait inside, because of social distancing” Ely said. “Now, instead of making mom or dad or whoever wait outside, they’ll be able to walk the mall or visit one of the local stores out here while they wait for their son or daughter.”
There is now also more space for social distancing while future drivers are taking their written examination, Ely said.
“It’s a much more open area and much more enjoyable experience for everyone overall, with the larger space,” said Ely. “We didn’t even have a public restroom at the old location, whereas now we’ll have a public restroom.”
Another benefit is the ability to use the parking lot for driving tests.
“We’ll do some of the parking maneuvers here in the parking lot,” Ely said. “It also helps with our CDL (commercial driver’s license) tests that we do. Before we were doing our CDL pre-trips on the road. Now, we’ll be able to use the parking lot here and have cones up for safety for our exams.”
The hours of the new location will remain the same.
Customers waiting outside the still-combined office on Thursday afternoon were in support of the move.
“It would probably help if they moved the tests, just so we don’t have to wait outside,” one person said.
Once drivers have passed their permit and license tests, they’ll need to also visit the Division Street office in order to get their permit or license.
The new drivers and everyone else who gets in line to renew their license, or get or renew their vehicle registration will soon have a more comfortable wait on Division Street. The Vehicle Services office will be expanding into the vacated space.