All charges against a semi driver who threatened another driver with a gun on I-35 in Faribault will be dismissed, if he completes house arrest, community service and probation.
Jacob Kelly O’Berry, 37, of Brighton, Iowa, formerly of Owatonna, was sentenced this week in Rice County District Court.
In January 2021 a driver reported O’Berry threatened him after he had to pull over on the I-35 off ramp to Lyndale Avenue because of mechanical issues. O’Berry got out of his semi and threatened to assault and shoot him, according to a court complaint. When the other driver drove away, O’Berry pointed a gun at him.
A loaded handgun was found in the cab of O’Berry’s semi. Marijuana later was found in a bag O’Berry asked authorities to take with him to the Rice County Jail.
O’Berry pleaded guilty to felony terrorist threats and gross misdemeanor bringing drugs into jail. But he received stays of adjudication as proposed in a plea agreement, meaning neither charge was entered onto his record and they will be dismissed if he successfully completes the terms of his sentence.
Judge Christine Long sentenced O’Berry to serve 60 days of home detention, complete 40 hours of community service and spend five years on probation with conditions including anger management class. He already has completed chemical dependency treatment.