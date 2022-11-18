A man who led authorities on a high-speed chase through Rice County in 2019 is now in prison until May.
Nicholas Allen Anderson, 38, of New Prague, was sentenced for felony fleeing police this week, over two years after he pleaded guilty then skipped multiple court appearances.
Drug charges against a passenger who refused to get out of the car are still pending.
In March 2019, a Faribault police officer tried to stop Anderson for speeding, charges said. A chase ensued up Lyndale Avenue, reaching over 85 mph and nearly causing a crash.
Anderson then went northbound on I-35 and went up to 120 mph before nearly causing another crash as he exited onto County Road 1. Anderson went through Dundas going 95 mph and kept going after stop sticks deflated one of his tires, according to a court complaint.
He eventually stopped after he got into Northfield and tried to run away but was caught. He said he fled because he was wanted on a warrant — for a parole violation after serving prison time for stalking, according to state records.
Anderson pleaded guilty less than a month later to felony fleeing. Other misdemeanor charges were dismissed.
But Anderson then failed to show up for multiple sentencing hearings, court records show. He was arrested but then released on bail pending a new hearing. He was arrested most recently in late September and remained in jail until his sentencing on Tuesday.
Judge John Cajacob sentenced Anderson to 25 months in prison, with credit for 316 days already spent in jail. The final third of prison sentences are typically spent on parole, so Anderson likely will be eligible for release in May.
A charge against the passenger in Anderson’s car is still pending. Matthew Wayne Jones, 29, of Faribault, reportedly refused to get out of the car for 45 minutes until SWAT forced him out using a gas.
A pipe with traces of methamphetamine and a bong were found in the passenger seat, charges say. Thirteen knives also were found in the vehicle.
Jones was charged with felony drug possession. But prosecution was put on hold after Jones was found incompetent to stand trial due to schizophrenia and drug use, court records show.
Jones currently is in the Rice County Jail after not showing up for an examination to re-evaluate his competency and after being charged with two different sets of misdemeanors in Rice County.
A new evaluation has been ordered to determine whether he is now competent and whether he should be civilly committed. A hearing is scheduled in January to review the examining psychologist’s findings.