A Faribault woman is now facing criminal charges after she allegedly struck and injured a pedestrian with her SUV and did not stop last month.
A witness reported a pedestrian hit-and-run a little before 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at Fourth Street NW and Second Avenue NW.
The pedestrian was injured and was on the ground screaming, according to the witness, who followed the vehicle and directed police to its location.
Officers pulled over Dianna Marie Kluzak, 51, in the suspect vehicle, according to the court complaint. She initially denied hitting anyone. She later allegedly admitted she heard a “thunk” while turning from Second Avenue to Fourth Street, but said she didn’t see what made the noise.
A witness who remained at the scene said she saw the pedestrian go flying over the hood of an SUV that left the scene.
Meanwhile, the pedestrian said she had pain in her back, hip, elbow and head, and she was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Her injuries included a broken vertebrae in her lower back, according to the charging complaint.
The collision was caught on surveillance video. It allegedly shows Kluzak’s vehicle come to an almost complete stop after the collision before leaving the scene.
Kluzak was charged Friday in Rice County District Court with felony and gross misdemeanor counts of criminal vehicular operation. She was not arrested but was issued a summons to make a first court appearance on April 19.