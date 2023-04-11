A driver reportedly said he saw red before he allegedly pointed a gun at and headbutted a driver in Faribault.
Mitchell Chase Allore, 34, of Mankato, was charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault Tuesday in Rice County District Court.
A man reported he was driving his Jeep south on I-35 in Rice County Monday afternoon when a pickup came up behind him, got very close, went around him and then slowed to 10 mph in front of him.
Both drivers got off at Highway 60, stopped at the bottom of the exit ramp and got out of their vehicles, according to a court complaint.
The Jeep driver said the pickup driver, later identified as Allore, pulled out a handgun. Allore allegedly pressed the gun to the other driver’s chest. Allore then allegedly headbutted the Jeep driver before driving away.
Allore was located and pulled over in Waterville and had a red mark on his forehead, the charges allege. A handgun with a loaded magazine was found under the driver’s seat.
Allore reportedly acknowledged having a confrontation with a driver that was going too slow on the freeway, but claimed it was verbal only. Upon further questioning he reportedly said, “sometimes you get in a confrontation and you just see red.”
A passenger in the pickup reportedly told police he saw Allore headbutt the other driver. Both the pickup driver and passenger denied knowledge of the gun under the seat.
Allore was arrested and bail was set Tuesday at at least $25,000. A first court appearance was scheduled for April 19.