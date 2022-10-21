The city of Faribault’s Economic Development Authority and Housing and Redevelopment Authority have recommitted $1 million collectively for a major downtown redevelopment project.
The Faribault Chamber of Commerce Trust, meanwhile, has received $750,000 in state funding that will go toward this downtown project and others.
The unexpected expiration of a historic tax credit and the jump in interest rates forced the buyers of 13 mostly vacant historic downtown Faribault buildings to retool their redevelopment plans.
Now the plan is to repair roofs, clean out interiors and do other work this fall and winter in preparation for future redevelopment, according to Faribault Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Nort Johnson. The Chamber has been hired to help lead the project.
The same investors remain involved: ophthalmologist Mike Richie and wife Mary, who own Mill City Senior Living; Brett Reese, leader of Rebound, an investment and management service company that is assisting with the project; and the Faribault Industrial Corporation, a nonprofit group formed to invest in developments.
But a new acquisition entity was formed. That meant that they had to make new applications to the EDA and the HRA, which had previously each awarded the project a $500,000 forgivable loan.
The redevelopers also added a new request to the EDA last month: a low-interest $500,000 loan. But they later withdrew that request after some EDA members sought more details about the revised plans and were weary of draining most of the EDA’s coffers.
The HRA reapproved a resolution recommitting to the granting of its own forgivable loan on Oct. 10. After hearing more details, the EDA gave a preliminary commitment on Oct. 12 and made it official Thursday.
The funds from both bodies will be awarded $250,000 this year and $250,000 next year, so $500,000 each year adding up to $1 million total. The EDA’s approval also comes with one significant stipulation: the redevelopers cannot come back and ask for any additional funding for the buildings that receive these funds.
Official applications will still need to be submitted, and contracts will still need to be signed each year before the funds are distributed, Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen told the EDA Thursday.
STATE GRANT
The downtown redevelopers have another new funding source from which they will be able to draw from.
The Faribault Chamber of Commerce Trust received a $750,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development’s Main Street Economic Revitalization Program.
The grant will be shared among other downtown property owners who apply. New construction, renovations and repairs are eligible for 33% matching grants up to $50,000. A committee will decide how the dollars are distributed. Full details are on the chamber’s website, faribaultmn.org.