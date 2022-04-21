As the county moves closer to a final decision on the future of the buildings it owns on the corner of Fourth Street NW and First Avenue NW in downtown Faribault, a trio of longtime businesses that were formerly located in those buildings have all found a new place to call home just across the street.
Brazil’s Barbershop, Salon Romamor and The Junk Monkey have all relocated into new business spaces in the Thibodeau Building, which is located on the northeast corner of Fourth Street NW and First Avenue NW.
Brazil’s Barbershop
The late Tom Brazil opened his barber shop in 1959 at the old location and his nephew and current proprietor Keith Brazil helped move the business to its new spot in downtown three weeks ago.
With a hint of irony, Brazil’s Barbershop has relocated into the former location of Lambert’s Barbershop. Another longtime barber in downtown Faribault, Jerry Lambert cut hair at his shop for over 45 years. Tom Brazil, who died in February, and Lambert enjoyed a friendly business rivalry in downtown for over five decades.
“Jerry Lambert and my uncle (Tom Brazil) would go back and forth and play a lot of jokes on each other,” Keith Brazil recalled with a laugh. “I told (Lambert’s) kids that my Uncle Tom couldn’t stand the thought of me going into Jerry’s barber shop and that’s why he checked out.”
The location that Keith Brazil has moved into had ceased being used as a barber shop over five years ago. But the downtown location close to his old shop made the new spot a good fit.
“It was completely empty and the only thing reminiscent of the barber shop was the plumbing coming out of the wall to hook up a sink,” Keith Brazil said. “We painted, put in a new floor and ceiling and did some remodeling to get it ready.”
He talked more about the assets offered by the new location.
“It was a nice combination of it being available, a former barber shop, being able to stay in the downtown area and it was handicap accessible,” Keith Brazil said.
Much of the barber equipment from the old location across the street was moved over to the Thibodeau Building, including a key accessory that is somewhat of a business trademark: a large, mounted fish.
“My uncle (Tom Brazil) caught it down in Acapulco in 1979 and it has been hanging on the shop wall since then,” Keith Brazil said.
Salon Romamor/The Junk Monkey:
Owner Theresa Pitt operated the Salon Romamor for 23 years in the old location and also opened The Junk Monkey antique and gift store in the same building 10 years ago. She celebrated the grand opening of her new locations in the Thibodeau Building on the weekend of April 8-10.
“They gave me the notice that we would have to leave the old location in October and then the hunt began for a new spot,” Pitt said. “It was very hard because I wanted to find a space that would fit both The Junk Monkey and the salon, which are two very different businesses going into the same space. It was really hard to find and the rent had to be just right as well.”
The space was formerly an insurance agency. Pitt oversaw a complete remodel in the area that houses her new salon, along with changes to the new location for The Junk Monkey to make it usable as a retail space.
One of the unique items in the salon is a decorative wall display that features an original door salvaged from the nearby Farmers Seed and Nursery Building.
Pitt maintains hours in the salon and also rents space to two other stylists (Dede Bushman and Kathryn Schultz) during the week.
Despite those challenges faced during the move, Pitt has been pleased with her new space and the benefits it has provided for her businesses.
“The location is better because I am right on a busy corner,” she said. “I also tripled my space inside, which I desperately needed. The location is wonderful … and I am able to get from the Junk Monkey to the salon and back without having to go outside, so that’s a plus.”
The move has also allowed Pitt to add an extra day of operations for The Junk Monkey. In addition to being open on Fridays and Saturdays, The Junk Monkey is now open for sales on Thursdays.
“I’ve added Thursdays with the move,” Pitts said. “My customers were asking for us to be open more days.”
In a bit of a coincidence since the space was available in the Thibodeau Building for both parties, both Pitt and Keith Brazil (former high school classmates) are once again business neighbors in downtown Faribault.
“Therese and I were in that same building for the last 20-21 years, so it’s kind of funny how we both moved from that building to the same building across the street now,” Keith Brazil said.
On the topic of customers, Pitt said the new location has met with approval from her clientele.
“I have so many customers who are repeat customers, who come in every week, and they absolutely love the location,” Pitt said. “The parking is good, and it’s just in the front of their minds seeing the signs on the front of the building. It reminds people to come in and look at what’s here, and my merchandise changes every week. The atmosphere is nicer over here. It’s bigger and I am able to display things better.”
Prior to the move, Pitt had considered a possible move to retirement.
“My customers wouldn’t let me close the business and retire from it. They said ‘you have to keep it open because we love it so much.’ Since they wouldn’t let me close it up for good, I had to find a space that would work,” Pitt said.
A strong advocate for her hometown, Pitt was also thrilled to be able to keep her businesses in a downtown location.
“I wanted to stay in the downtown. I believe in the downtown and love the downtown of Faribault,” Pitt said. “We have a wonderful-sized downtown and we should be able to make this into a destination.
“People don’t realize how many people come into my shop from out of state, and they want things to do and places to shop. They are looking for things to buy. So I promote the other businesses in town as well. I try to promote other stores like mine along with restaurants and hotels. They are always looking for suggestions, so I try to do that too … we all have to help each other out to make the business a success.”