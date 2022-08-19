Getting back to the COVID-19 basics in terms of testing, isolation and treatment is what one Allina Health doctor said can make a difference in the community.
Mary Cameron, who works in Faribault's clinic as an internal medicine physician, said the current predominant strain of the virus — BA.5 — continues to spread rapidly, both locally and across the nation.
Because most cases of COVID-19 infections are being be diagnosed with rapid antigen tests at home, Cameron said current numbers published by health organizations "significantly" underestimate "actual" new cases.
As of Friday morning, the Minnesota Department of Health situation update for Rice County reported low COVID-19 community levels, which are measured by the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and health care systems.
“The Omicron BA.5 variant is known for being highly infectious because of ‘immune evasion,’ which means people who have received two COVID-19 vaccines and two boosters can still test positive for the virus,” Cameron said. “The good news is that vaccinated patients are not getting seriously ill or requiring hospitalization."
Immune evasion, Cameron explained, is when people who are fully vaccinated and double boosted still get COVID. While the vaccines and booster are "very good" at preventing death and hospitalization, Cameron said they do not prevent infection.
“Still, we need to take BA.5 variant seriously,” said Cameron. “The Omicron BA.5 infection can cause significant symptoms of cough, sore throat, body aches, fever and fatigue, often lasting longer than five days.”
Treatments are available for mild to moderate COVID-19 infections, Cameron said, like Paxlovid and monoclonal antibodies, but they must be started within five days of the onset of symptoms. Paxlovid has multiple drug interactions, and some patients are not a candidate due to these interactions, said Cameron.
For those who have symptoms or have tested positive with a rapid antigen test at home, Cameron recommends people call their clinic for a phone or virtual visit with a medical provider who can arrange the appropriate treatment.
“There’s no question that we are all suffering from COVID-19 fatigue, yet we must make the extra effort to stay vigilant against the virus,” Cameron said. “We need to remain aware of changes occurring with the virus. And continue to isolate when you have symptoms or test positive and seek treatment early. Remember, masking and vaccinations are still important strategies to help us keep our communities healthy.”
'A stronger place'
Late last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced its plans to streamline COVID-19 guidance to "help people better understand their risk, how to protect themselves and others, what actions to take if exposed to COVID-19, and what actions to take if they are sick or test positive for the virus."
CDC officials said there are many tools available for reducing COVID-19 severity, with a "significantly" less risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death compared to earlier in the pandemic.
“We’re in a stronger place today as a nation, with more tools — like vaccination, boosters, and treatments — to protect ourselves and our communities from severe illness from COVID-19,” Greta Massetti, senior scientist at the CDC, said in a statement. “We also have a better understanding of how to protect people from being exposed to the virus, like wearing high-quality masks, testing and improved ventilation. This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives.”
Cameron added that data shows fewer people hospitalized in Faribault than in January, but numbers haven't come to a screeching halt.
"I want people to go to weddings, reunions and what not," Camerson said. "People just have to know that will cause some risks. I don't want to scare people, but we need better, more specific vaccines."