A team from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has been braving the chilly weather this spring to survey the muskie population in Rice County’s French Lake.
Led by the assistant supervisor of the DNR’s Waterville Fisheries Office Brandon Eder, the crew is in the first year of a two-year survey that nets muskies in the lake northwest of Faribault.
The fish are then measured, weighed, have their sex determined, checked for identifying chips and then returned to the lake. If the fish does not already have an identifying chip, one is placed on the fish before it heads back to the water.
“We stock muskies as another fishing opportunity,” Eder said. “French Lake has been stocked with muskies since 1974 and it is just a fish you wouldn’t have an opportunity to fish for unless the lake was stocked.”
He added, “This is the only musky lake in the nine-county area. The next closest would be for tiger muskies in Cedar Lake, Fox Lake to the west and Zumbrota to the east, and then the metro has quite a few lakes, but this is the only one in the Mankato/Faribault area.”
Based upon this year’s results of the two-year survey, which is completed every five years, French Lake’s population of muskies is fairly robust. The adult fish that have been caught in the DNR trap nets this year appear to be about 5 years old and most likely were stocked around 2017.
On Tuesday the DNR netted several muskies in the range of 30 to 40 inches.
“Based on what we’ve caught this year, they were probably stocked right around 14 inches, which is bigger than our usual stocked fingerling,” Eder said. “They all have that unique identifier (chip), so we know which fish we caught and it allows us to do a population estimate and get an idea of how many adult fish are in the lake.
“French lake is about 800 acres and we shoot for one fish for every 4 acres, so that makes for roughly 200 fish, and that’s what our last population estimate turned out to be — about 200 adult fish (over 30 inches).”
The muskies stocked in French Lake come from the hatchery in Waterville and are from a line of muskies that come out of Leech Lake in Minnesota.
“The largest fish we’ve netted in French Lake, which is before I got here, was 54 inches,” Eder said. “The last survey we did in 2016 and 2017 that I was at, we caught two that were just under 51 inches. Last week, the biggest we netted was just under 49 inches.”
Eder said this is the first year of a two-year assessment.
“The point of this year is to catch as many fish as we can,” he said. “The fish that don’t have marks (identifying tags), we mark them up and the fish that do have marks, we record that as well. Then we come back out next year and we get our hands on as many fish as possible and examine them. We are basically looking for the tagged fish, so we can do a population estimate based on that.”
Muskies do not naturally reproduce in French Lake, so stocking is needed to maintain a muskie population. Eder said that French Lake was an ideal candidate for muskies stocking since it did not have a large walleye or northern pike population.
“We really haven’t seen a change in other fish populations,” he said. “Crappies are strong, we’ve seen a lot of nice bluegills, and earlier this spring we saw a lot of big fat walleyes. French has never had a lot of walleyes or pike and that is probably one of the things that made it a good candidate to be a musky lake. You don’t have to worry about stocking muskies on top of a good walleye lake and we really look for lakes with a low pike population because pike and muskies don’t get along real well.”
Eder said the netting surveys have also indicated a decent population of golden shiners and white suckers, which are favorites for muskies to feed on.
Matt Brozk, who was a volunteer at the DNR netting survey on Tuesday and also the area president of Muskies Inc., said that French Lake is an asset for the county’s musky anglers.
The lake’s proximity allows local fishermen a nearby chance to go after the elusive muskies and not have to drive long distances to musky lakes out of the area. The lake’s smaller size and lack of musky fishing pressure are also ideal for those wanting to try out the sport.
“When you bring a youngster here and have them catch a 40-inch musky it’s a great experience for them,” Brozk said.
The DNR also appreciates the work that Muskies Inc. does in helping promote fishing.
“Muskies Inc. helps us quite a bit,” Eder said. “We feed these fish fat head minnows in the hatchery ponds and that’s expensive. Muskies Inc. will help us out by donating money, buying minnows or helping us purchase equipment that we need, so it’s a nice partnership.”