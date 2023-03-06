A Rice County judge should not have thrown out evidence against a Faribault woman who allegedly was caught with drugs after she was mistakenly arrested, the Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled.
The woman was arrested on a warrant that was no longer active but not reported to police because of what was arguably a clerical error.
No one disputed whether it was an unconstitutional search that allegedly found the drugs. But attorneys and judges have had conflicting opinions whether the case qualifies for a legal exception to the standard that illegally obtained evidence must be thrown out.
The appeals court ruling requires the judge to reopen the case after the charges had been dismissed.
The case
Faribault police officers responded to a suspicious person report on March 7, 2021, and arrested Rebecca Julie Malecha, now 48, because they believed she had a warrant.
Inside her backpack, court documents say officers found five baggies containing a total of nearly 11 grams of methamphetamine. They also reportedly found a note with a name and phone number, and a debit card and driver’s license with names that were not Malecha. The multiple baggies, note and the complainant’s report that Malecha appeared to be waiting for someone gave officers “reason to believe (Malecha) intended to sell or distribute the methamphetamine,” the charging complaint stated.
Malecha was charged with felony drug sales and possession. But Judge Jeffrey Johnson dismissed the charges last September.
The warrant for Malecha for failing to appear at a court hearing in a prior gross misdemeanor drug possession case reportedly had been rescinded. But the warrant was not removed from databases police use to check for warrants.
Johnson determined the search of Malecha’s backpack following her mistaken arrest violated her constitutional rights and the situation did not qualify for a “good-faith exception” in which evidence may still be admissible.
Split appellate ruling
Two of three appellate judges disagreed, however. The Court of Appeals issued a split decision Monday overturning Johnson’s decision to suppress the evidence, which led the case to be dismissed.
Appellate judges John Smith and Michelle Frisch ruled the case qualified for the good-faith exception, which says evidence illegally collected by officers can be admissible under certain circumstances when they acted in good faith.
“The police officers here did nothing wrong in executing what they believed (with good reason) was a valid warrant,” Smith wrote.
Frisch questioned whether the warrant had actually been recalled prior to Malecha’s arrest, arguing that the court records are unclear.
“The district court had no factual or legal basis to conclude that backdated changes of unidentified origin or procedure to the status of the warrant in Malecha’s court record were valid,” she wrote.
Dissenting appellate Judge Randall Slieter agreed that “Malecha’s warrantless arrest violated her constitutional right to be free from unreasonable searches and seizures.” But he agreed with Johnson that the case does not qualify for a good-faith exception.
The judges have differing opinions about what precedence is set by a 2015 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling and how narrowly it limits application of the exception.