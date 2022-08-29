The Faribault Diversity Coalition is launching a speaker series highlighting the diverse history and culture of Rice County.
The monthly series kicks off Wednesday with a presentation about the first people of Rice County, from long before it was named Rice County.
Kelly Nygaard, a board member of the Faribault Diversity Coalition, said organizers hope the series helps people gain a better understanding of the people who have been a part of the area’s history.
“So often, what we find is there’s these big celebrations about the culture of the whole, but we rarely get to learn the individual’s story,” said Nygaard. “When you see and hear one person’s personal, unique experience, it has this really powerful way, not only of humanizing them, but creating a connection and an impact than other mediums can do.”
The events are free and open to the public.
Nygaard and the other members of the Diversity Coalition felt it was fitting for their first speaker to discuss the first people of the area. This idea brought them to Sue Garwood, executive director of the Rice County Historical Society, who agreed to be the series’ first speaker.
“We have archaeological evidence found in Rice County, and within our collection, that there’s been over 13,000 years of occupation here in Rice County,” Garwood said. “I mean, that’s a number that’s hard to wrap your head around. Especially, when you consider that the first European Americans weren’t here until the 1600s. So, you know, 13,000 years versus 372 years.”
Garwood said she will try and help people see the rich diversity that lived in what’s now Faribault for the centuries leading up to European occupation and how Europeans impacted those cultures here before them.
“I’m going to be sharing some big concepts,” Garwood said. “Touching on some pieces that happened uniquely within Rice County, versus what was happening culturally across the nation. Alexander Faribault we’ll feature. I’ll talk about Bishop Whipple, Ojibwe, Wahpekute and Dakota. So, my goal is to set the framework for the people of Faribault.”
As for the series as a whole, Garwood is in full support of the idea.
“I think the series is a great idea,” she said. “We’ve actually talked about trying to do that here at the museum and just not had the connection. We absolutely love the Diversity Coalition is pursuing this speaking series ... I think, anytime you learn more about your neighbor, it enriches your life as much as it does the community. I think it’s going to be fabulous and I’m honored to be the first (speaker).”
Nygaard said they’ve been in contact with future speakers and have an intriguing lineup, including people of Rice County who are from several countries.
One set of sisters the Diversity Coalition has been in contact with were adopted at an early age and grew up in Faribault.
“One was adopted from (Central) Asia, one from India, one from Ethiopia,” Nygaard said. “They’re going to talk about, not only how their experience growing up in rural Minnesota and how being in a white family has impacted their lived experience and their understanding of culture. They’re also going back to their respective homelands to live for six months.”
Before and after their trips, Nygaard said they’ll give a talk about how the experience affected them and how their perception may have been altered through the experience.
The sisters are just one part of an ongoing series that the Diversity Coalition hopes will help to connect individuals, no matter their color or creed, Nygaard said.
If anyone has a story that they feel would qualify them to speak at such an event, Nygaard encourages them to reach out to the Diversity Coalition.