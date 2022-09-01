Hundreds of Native Americans were crammed in a concentration camp at Fort Snelling following the U.S.-Dakota War. Bishop Henry Whipple pleaded with military and government leaders to let some of them come live in Faribault, according to Sue Garwood, executive director of the Rice County Historical Society.
Garwood shared a brief history of Indigenous people, especially the ancestors of the Dakota, to a crowd of about 50 people at the Paradise Center for the Arts Wednesday evening. The presentation and Q&A was the first of a new, monthly speaker series from the Faribault Diversity Coalition.
The presentation began with a brief outline of the prehistoric wildlife and natural events that contributed to the land formations in the region.
"If you've ever driven from Morristown all the way over to Kenyon, you can see a change in topography," Garwood pointed out. "It's a lot flatter by Morristown and both higher, as well as a bit hillier, as you head towards Kenyon. That is because (the southeast corner of Rice County) wasn't covered by glaciers."
Once the glaciers had receded, several Indigenous groups moved to the area, hunting and gathering for thousands of years. Archaeology, including the work of Larry Richie, gives us an idea of the mega-flora and mega-fauna that nourished them.
Indigenous people lived in harmony with the land, offering tobacco, prayer and other gifts for everything they took. This symbiotic relationship is still practiced by the modern Dakota people.
An interesting sidebar that Garwood mentioned about the term, "Sioux," is that it's actually a mistranslated Ojibwe word that was used to describe the Dakota. Since the Ojibwe and Dakota were often engaged in territorial battles, the Ojibwe described them as "snakes in the grass."
For thousands of years the Indigenous people thrived, independent from the latest technology. That is, until the fur trade began.
Throughout the 17th century, European settlers began to trade with the Indigenous population. As time went on, the Indigenous people became reliant on the technology of Europeans.
This dependence became a powerful negotiation tool for the land treaties that later displaced the Dakota. It was around this time when the War of 1812 broke out.
Faribault seeks refuge
During the War of 1812, the English invaded and burned Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. They captured and imprisoned most the men of the town, including Jean Baptiste Faribault.
However, Jean Baptiste's wife, Pelagie Faribault was a member of the Dakota tribe. She escaped Prairie du Chien with her son and daughter, Alexander and Lucy Faribault, by rowing a canoe down the Mississippi River.
While Jean Baptiste were held prisoner, the Wabasha (a tribe of the Dakota nation) sheltered and cared for Pelagie, Alexander and Lucy Faribault.
The Dakota were eventually forced to sign their land to the U.S., in order to maintain trade with the European settlers. Even when one Dakota chief refused, the land was still seized and the tribe was forced to move.
The Dakota territory grew smaller with each mandatory treaty, eventually being reduced to a 10-mile stretch along the Missouri River. During this time, Alexander escorted and provided refuge for the Dakota when they needed to trade nearby.
"So, think about that," said Garwood. "Here's these people who are displaced, who are actually a real economic boon to the community. Yet still, there was a great deal of tension. Not everybody was happy to have them here."
Garwood gave a quote from Andrew Myrick, a shopkeeper who refused to serve the Dakota food.
"Myrick told the 100 Dakota to, 'eat grass or their own dung,' and that has been documented," said Garwood. "Minnesota Historical Society has verified that was, in fact, what they said. It was horrible. Here are people who are starving, there's food in a larder, and the Lower Sioux Agency man is refusing to let them in."
Eventually the Dakota lost all their land and retaliated by killing five settlers. This is when the U.S.-Dakota War began in 1862.
Kangaroo courts
During the six-week war, hundreds of white settlers were killed. Most Dakota did not participate in the violence and some actively saved settlers. However, the Dakota were still seen as deplorable savages.
This public opinion was reflected in the, "kangaroo trials," as Garwood put it.
303 Dakota men were sentenced to death in trials that lasted about five minutes each and were not allowed any legal representation. They were imprisoned as they awaited to be hanged.
But there were some Americans who advocated against the genocide.
Returning the favor
The Whipple family ran a hospital during this time, where they provided medical care to Dakota or American refugees. Once, an angry mob formed outside the hospital with the intention of lynching Whipple, but a wounded man came outside and talked them down.
When Bishop Whipple heard of the kangaroo trials, he begged the judges to allow leniency to the Dakota. Whipple even spoke to and got support from Abraham Lincoln.
"When you see Lute, ask him if he knows Bishop Whipple," said Lincoln, about an unrelated topic. "He came here the other day and talked with me about the rascality of this Indian business until I felt it down to my boots. If we get through (the Civil War), and I live, this Indian system shall be reformed."
Lincoln sorted through all 303 court cases and exonerated 265 of the Dakota.
Even still, the men were kept in prison. The women, children and elderly were moved into concentration camps near Fort Snelling.
Whipple begged General Henry Sibley to release the families and allow them to live in Faribault. Sibley allowed approximately 80 families to return to Faribault with Whipple.
Alexander Faribault allowed them to live on his 250-acre farm, provided them with paid work, free housing, and free food when needed.
Land acknowledgement
As the presentation wrapped up, Garwood presented a call to action. She suggested Faribault consider following suit of Northfield, by having a statement of land acknowledgement.
Northfield erected an eagle statue with a statement that acknowledges those who were here before and seeks to be a step toward recognition and atonement.
She also said that it's important we acknowledge that the Dakota people are alive and thriving today. Nonprofits, like We Are Still Here Minnesota hope to educate people about the Indigenous culture.
Historical accuracy
What was scheduled to be a 45-minute presentation followed by a 15-minute Q&A, became an hour-long presentation and a 45-minute discussion about history and the political discourse surrounding its accuracy in America.
Attendee George Wickstrom led the group into a discussion about the recent criticism of these sorts of lessons, which have been inaccurately dubbed "critical race theory," by conservative media.
"How in the world can we not recognize the fact that we, as humans, have just been abominable to the Indians, Orientals and the Black people? This is totally beyond my understanding," Wickstrom said.
Garwood responded: "I think we begin by not calling it critical race theory. We call it history," she said.
She continued after the crowd finished applauding:
"I've actually talked a little bit about, 'Is history being changed?'" she said. "You know, you can't really rewrite history … It's expanding our understanding of history."
She gave an example about a car accident. She said that, if you ask 10 witnesses about the same accident, you'll get 10 different stories. Now, she said, we're just asking the other witnesses.