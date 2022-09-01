Sue Garwood presentation

Rice County Historical Society Executive Director Sue Garwood gave a presentation about the first people of Rice County, as part one of the Faribault Diversity Coalition's speaker series. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Hundreds of Native Americans were crammed in a concentration camp at Fort Snelling following the U.S.-Dakota War. Bishop Henry Whipple pleaded with military and government leaders to let some of them come live in Faribault, according to Sue Garwood, executive director of the Rice County Historical Society.

Dakota Town.JPG

A photo of a Dakota settlement. They lived in tipis and in houses. (Photo courtesy of the Rice County Historical Society)
Faribault.JPG

Alexander Faribault was part Dakota. He offered refuge for the Dakota on his 250-acre farm. (Photo courtesy of the Rice County Historical Society)
Concentration Camps by Whipple.JPG

"Services at The Dakota Indian Internment Camps, Ft. Snelling, 1863." (Photograph by Bishop Henry Whipple via the Rice County Historical Society)
Concentration Camps.JPG

"Dakota people in tipis in a concentration camp on the Minnesota River below Fort Snelling, ca. 1863" (Photograph by Benjamin Franklin Upton via the Rice County Historical Society)
Sue Garwood Q&A

The Q&A session became a discussion about political discourse, accurate history and cultural sensitivity. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

