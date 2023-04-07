A new dual language immersion program is set to begin this fall offering new opportunities for a limited number of incoming Faribault kindergarten students.
Student Success Coordinator Katie Schultz provided a preview of the new program at the Faribault School Board's Monday work session.
Northfield and a number of other school districts already have immersion programs and Schultz said a program makes sense for Faribault, which has rapidly transformed into one of Greater Minnesota’s most diverse communities.
The concept behind dual immersion is that both native English speakers and English as a Second Language (ESL) students are taught side by side in the same classroom, helping both groups of students to become fluently bilingual.
This fall the district plans to start with a class of 11 native English speaking students and 11 native Spanish speaking students. Should fewer than 11 students from either category apply, more could be accepted from the other category to compensate.
In the coming months, Schultz said she will begin recruiting staff and ordering materials.
The program is only expected to cost about $10,000 to launch, because the District is planning on “shuffling” current staff to meet the new program’s needs rather than hiring someone new.
It’s not yet decided which elementary school will host the dual immersion program. Schultz said all three elementary principals have said they would love to have the program in their school.
Schultz said extensive research has concluded that providing a dual immersion setting in elementary and middle school is far more effective than the the traditional model of language study.
“We wait to teach kids languages until they’re in high school when their brains just are not wired for that anymore,” she said. “If we can start teaching languages younger it just improves proficiency all around.”
Schultz said she spent roughly a dozen years studying Spanish starting in high school, but her skill remains roughly at a fourth grade level.
By contrast, after just two years in a dual immersion at his elementary school in Schultz said her nephew was able to fluently converse in Spanish while visiting her.
Board member Linda Moore shared that she had an extremely difficult time attempting to pick up a new language in her mid-30s. Moore said it’s absolutely critical to take advantage of that “window of opportunity” to learn a new language with relative ease.
“It never made sense to me that when you get to high school you’re starting to learn a second language,” she said. “It doesn’t work.”
Becoming fluent in multiple languages from an early age can have multiple benefits, according to Schultz. Students who are fluently bilingual tend to enjoy greater academic achievement and higher self-esteem, and gain a broader global perspective and valuable professional skills, she said.
Before a student tries to become fluent in a second language, Schultz said it’s essential that they achieve full development of their native language. Thus, to prepare students for dual immersion, the district is placing even more emphasis on literacy proficiency in preschool.
Assuming all goes well, Schultz said she hopes to expand dual immersion to include a concurrent Somali language program. The greater challenges of staffing and especially acquiring curriculum mean that ambition will need to be put on hold until next year.
In putting together its dual immersion program, Schultz said Faribault had the option of using a “50-50 model” or a “90-10 model.” Under the former, which Northfield utilizes, instruction would be evenly split between the two languages across the grade levels.
Faribault will utilize a “90-10 model” because research has increasingly suggested it is a more effective approach," Schultz said. "Under this strategy, the bulk of instruction early on is in the “target language,” but it shifts toward 50-50 over time.
Each year the district plans to add a grade of dual immersion until there is a class in kindergarten through fifth grades. When the immersion students reach the middle school, instruction in the target language will be offered in specific content areas.
The district is planning on inviting all incoming kindergarten students to apply and will admit applicants based on a lottery system, assuming there are more than enough. Those not selected would be added to a waitlist and could potentially join the program if a spot opens up.
Board Chair Chad Wolff said that if the new program is made widely known, he doesn’t expect that there will be any shortage of applicants. He praised the startup program as not only in tune with the needs of Faribault’s diverse community, but also very much suited to the times.
“Basically every parent I know would sign their kids up for this if the opportunity was there,” he said. “It’s just in the world we live in today.”