Faribault Public Schools generally received high marks in a fall survey of students, parents and staff. There were some points of concern, however, including less than half of the student respondents felt their fellow students treat each other with respect.
All staff, students in grades three to 12, and parents with a preschooler or older were invited to take the survey in October. About 1,500 students, 441 parents and 300 staff responded.
Janet Lewis-Muth, the district’s mental health coordinator, summarized the results for Faribault School Board members this week.
“This was a data collection effort in the district to give us some baseline data to understand where we’re at relative to school climate and culture,” Lewis-Muth told the board.
The goal was for at least 80% of respondents to answer affirmatively to each question.
In the topic of safety and mental health, four of six questions posed to students fell below the 80% target.
Less than half of the students who responded felt that “students treat each other with respect.”
“That’s an indication that students aren’t necessarily behaving well with each other or communicating well with each other,” Lewis-Muth said. And so I think that’s a really important concern for us to pay attention to.”
To the other questions, 65% of students agreed that “positive behavior is rewarded,” 71% felt their teachers “understand” their problems, 72% said they receive praise from teachers when they work hard, 84% said teachers are available when needed and 87% agreed teachers care about them.
Among parents, 87% said their teachers are available to them and 91% said they felt comfortable talking to staff about their child’s behavior.
“Families feel really positive about the support they’re receiving from teachers and staff in terms of communicating around their students,” Lewis-Muth said.
Another measurement the survey aimed to gauge was how well the district is meeting its equity goals, which include giving students equitable access and opportunities, representation in decision making and holding high expectations for all students.
“While the majority of (students’) responses were positive, we didn’t make it to the 80% threshold on four of the six questions related to equity,” Lewis-Muth said. “And so that’s just an important thing for us to be thinking about and paying attention to.”
Less than three-fourths of students agreed “all students are treated equally” and 71% agreed “discipline is fair” and “students have the chance to help decide things.” About two-thirds of students felt learning materials reflected their culture.
Over nine out of 10 students said their teachers expect them to do their best at all times, and 85% said they have many chances to get involved.
A quarter of parents also said discipline is not always fair. But other equity questions about opportunities and expectations surpassed the 80% mark. For staff, the biggest equity concerns were resources and decision-making. Only 68% of staff agreed “programs and resources are adequate to meet student learning needs” and 77% agreed administrators involve staff in decisions.
The district did relatively well on questions related to school climate. Among student respondents, the 80% goal was met or exceeded when students were asked if they feel safe, feel like they belong, and are treated with respect by staff. Three-fourths of students agreed with “I feel like I am part of the school,” and 69% said they “attend a lot of school events.”
In the parents and staff surveys, all but a similar question about positive reinforcement received the 80% goal. Thirty-five percent of parents responded in the negative when asked if they usually hear when their children “do something good at school.” And 24% of staff indicated they were not “satisfied with the recognition I get for doing a good job.”
School Board member LeeAnn Lechtenberg said she was pleased by the results.
“It’s very enlightening to see how positive the results are from the staff and the parents and the students overall.”
School Board Chair Chad Wolff encouraged district administrators to find meaningful ways to make use of the data.
Lewis-Muth said the data can be broken down on a school-by-school level and school leaders are using data in their annual goal setting. She said the district is planning to conduct a survey again in the spring to track progress throughout the year.
Superintendent Jamie Bente acknowledged that, while leaders are “really good at collecting data in this district, we’re not so great at actually using it to make decisions.”
Bente said he and other district leaders have already spent a number of hours reviewing the data and beginning to use it to guide goal setting.