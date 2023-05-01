With about a month to go before the end of session, Minnesota’s DFL controlled Legislature is moving ahead with a major overhaul of the tax code, likely to make the state’s already progressive tax structure even more so.
The House voted on and passed its tax bill Thursday. The Senate DFL's tax package was released this week, with the Senate aiming to vote next week.
The package includes tax increases as well as cuts, and like much DFL-led legislation this session, isn’t likely to garner much bipartisan support.
Republicans were quick to blast the tax proposal as part of a spendthrift DFL agenda. Rep. Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur, said that, over the biennium, DFLers are proposing to raise taxes by nearly $10 billion and grow government spending by about 40%.
Beyond the tax bill, other DFL-led legislation includes tax and fee increases. Most notably, the House-passed transportation bill, which includes a 75-cent fee on all packages delivered to one’s door and another 75-cent addition to the sales tax in the metro area to pay for transit.
The state currently enjoys a $17.5 billion budget surplus, though more than two-thirds of those dollars are one time money. In line with the budget targets agreed to by Gov. Tim Walz and House and Senate DFLers, the tax package includes roughly $3 billion in net reductions.
Taxing the wealthy
The House DFL’s bill creates a fifth income tax bracket for individuals earning over $600,000 and couples earning over $1 million. A tax rate of 10.9% would be levied on income over that amount, raising a projected $529 million in the next two years.
The bill includes another measure, projected to raise an additional $452 million in revenue, that seeks to crack down on corporate tax avoidance, mandating that Minnesota-based businesses account for overseas income in their tax filings.
Minnesota’s businesses and wealthy residents already pay some of the highest taxes in the nation. A policy brief released last fall by the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce noted that the top income tax rate is already sixth highest, and the corporate tax rate is second highest.
DFL leaders say their plan makes sense, because a disproportionate share of economic gains in the post-pandemic economy have been enjoyed by the well off, while families and workers have struggled to keep up with inflation.
“The very highest earners aren't paying their fair share, and most people in the middle are getting squeezed,” said Rep. Kristi Pursell, DFL-Northfield.
Republicans have expressed concerns that the even higher tax rates could lead businesses and wealthier taxpayers to "flee” the state for greener pastures — perhaps in Texas or Florida, which were the fastest growing states last year and have no income tax at all.
A tight labor market appears to be worsening as workers move elsewhere, with Minnesota losing a net of about 20,000 residents to other states last year.
Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, expressed concern that higher taxes could push more out of the state.
“What we’re hearing is that those who are migrating out of the state tend to be higher income,” he said. “My concern is that there’s this anticipation that it might grow revenue, but instead we would lose, not only the increase, but also the previous 9.75% they would have paid.”
E-pull tabs
Petersburg and Pfarr also expressed concern over potential changes to the state’s e-pull tabs program, which was created to help fund the construction of U.S. Bank Stadium but has become a mainstay of revenue for local charities.
DFLers say the change is needed in order to bring the state into alignment with a ruling from the Minnesota Court of Appeals, which found that the Minnesota Gambling Control Board erred in allowing “open-all” features on electronic pull tabs.
According to the Court of Appeals, those games are too similar to slot machine games, which Minnesota’s tribes are allowed to operate exclusively. Charitable gaming advocates say that codifying this into law would make most currently available e-pull tab games illegal.
E-pull tabs represented a $1.9 billion industry last year, benefiting local nonprofits, youth sports teams, veterans organizations and more. Pfarr said he was frustrated that such a major change wasn’t even heard by the House Commerce Committee.
“There’s great concern in southern Minnesota, and in the district that I represent, that this will affect the amount of dollars that those charities are getting from e-Pull Tabs,” Pfarr said.
Rebates and credits
Rather than the sweeping tax cuts preferred by Republicans, the bill includes billions in targeted rebates and tax credits. Aid to local and county governments is also included, with the goal of helping to rein in property tax increases which have spiked in recent years.
At $1.25 billion, the biggest individual item in the bill is onetime refundable credit payments. “Walz Checks,” as the governor has referred to them, seek to get part of the surplus directly back to taxpayers.
At $550 for couples and $275 for individual and other filers, the credits are far smaller in size than those initially proposed by Walz. However, the governor expressed support for the House’s plan, saying that the limited $3 billion target for tax reductions necessitated smaller payments.
The bill also includes a refundable, income-based child tax credit of up to $1,175 per child.
While it doesn’t include total elimination of the tax of Social Security benefits, the bill is projected to halve the number of taxpayers impacted, exempting couples with an adjusted gross income under $100,000 and individuals with adjusted gross income of $78,000.
Republicans and some DFLers have made it a high priority to repeal the tax altogether. Petersburg argued that taxing Social Security benefits amounts to double taxation for seniors who already paid taxes on their income during their earning years.
While just 11 states tax Social Security benefits, Gov. Tim Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic have all expressed concern that eliminating the tax altogether would be expensive and largely benefit the well off.
Senate tax plan
With just a one-vote majority, the DFL’s grip on the upper chamber is more tenuous, and senators have taken a somewhat more moderate approach on taxes. A Senate floor vote is scheduled for Tuesday.
While broadly similar to the House’s proposal, the $4 billion Senate tax bill heard in committee did not include the additional income tax bracket on high earners.
Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, asked whether proposed tax and fee increases were appropriate given Minnesota’s fiscal state.
“I’m not sure we should be raising taxes and fees at a time when we have a large surplus,” he said.
Senate DFLers followed the House’s lead in including the combined corporate income reporting provision, and are proposing similarly sized one-time rebates for individual taxpayers and couples, though the potential maximum rebate for dependent children would be much smaller under the Senate bill.
On the other hand, the Senate bill would grant dozens of sales tax increase requests from local governments.
Senators included the child tax credit in their bill, but only chose to fund it at slightly over half the level that the House would. The Senate tax bill would make up for that in part by offering an additional child care tax credit of up to $12,500 per family.
Finally, the Senate tax bill includes $325 million in one-time funding for local governments to boost public safety funding. The House tax bill includes no equivalent provision.