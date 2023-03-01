Sports Betting Minnesota

Minnesota state Sen. Matt Klein, D-Mendota Heights, speaks at a news conference at the state Capitol on Feb. 21 about legislation he has introduced to legalize sports betting in Minnesota under the control of tribal casinos. He is joined by the chief House author, Rep. Zach Stephenson, D-Coon Rapids. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

 Steve Karnowski

After a failed attempt last year, another push to legalize sports betting is gaining steam at the state Capitol. Yet even with newly minted single-party control of the Legislature and broad bipartisan support for legalization, it’s unclear whether any proposal will actually pass.


Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments