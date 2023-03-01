After a failed attempt last year, another push to legalize sports betting is gaining steam at the state Capitol. Yet even with newly minted single-party control of the Legislature and broad bipartisan support for legalization, it’s unclear whether any proposal will actually pass.
Bills to formally legalize and regulate sports betting were introduced by Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, and Sen. Matt Klein, DFL-Mendota Heights, who serve as the Commerce Committee chairs in their respective chambe
Sen. Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, has his own version of the sports gambling legalization bill, which has significant similarities but major differences as well — differences supported by local legislators including Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault.
DFL proposal
Stephenson and Klein’s proposal has backing from both the state’s 11 tribal nations and six professional sports teams. If it’s passed, Minnesota would join the majority of states that have already legalized sports betting, including Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Under the DFL-led proposal, gaming licenses would be issued only to Minnesota’s 11 tribal nations. While the tribes run 21 casinos throughout the state, they could also offer mobile sports betting. Stephenson argued his legislation would represent the largest expansion of gambling in decades, making sense to partner with the tribal nations because of their wealth of experience in running gaming.
“We have had a system of tribal exclusivity around gaming for 30 years and it’s worked well,” Stephenson said. “The tribes have operated that without scandal very successfully in a way that has minimized a lot of the downstream effects of gaming.”
Stephenson also is the lead author of the House bill to legalize recreational marijuana. At a press conference last week, many of Stephenson’s arguments for sports betting legalization echoed those he has made for marijuana legalization.
“Legalization is the only responsible way to address the phenomenon of sports betting,” he said. “Only through legalization can we provide consumer protection. Only through legalization can we honestly deal with the terrible issue of problem gambling.”
While the bill’s authors say that generating revenue for the state is not a focus, the bill does include a 10% tax on sports gambling transactions. The cost analysis for the identical proposal included in last year’s legislation suggested it would raise about $10 to $12 million in revenue.
Stephenson said that about 40% of the dollars raised under the bill would fund gambling addiction help resources. Another 40% would go toward expanding youth sports and other programming, especially in areas experiencing above average levels of juvenile crime.
The remaining 20% of funding would fund enforcement of the regulatory and consumer protection aspects of the law. Stephenson said that enforcement would take place through the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s existing Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division.
GOP proposal
Under Miller’s proposal, the state would also issue sports betting licenses to Canterbury Park and Running Aces and at stadiums and arenas. Both racetracks say they have a strong track record of allowing safe betting and not allowing them to offer sports betting could badly undercut their businesses.
Jasinski is a strong backer and says Miller’s bill has robust support among his constituents and Senate Republicans.
“This shouldn’t be just for the tribes, it should be for the major stakeholders,” he said. “[Sen. Miller’s bill] is a much better plan, much more fair to everybody.”
Rep. Brian Pfarr, R-Le Sueur, also expressed concern that Stephenson’s bill fails to set a minimum betting age of 21. As a result, 18-20 year olds could potentially place bets, which is not allowed in any of Minnesota’s neighboring states. Given that sports betting and gambling more broadly has both supporters and skeptics on both sides of the aisle, Pfarr said legislators should try to find some sort of bipartisan agreement that would also preserve and protect the e-pull tabs program benefitting local charities.
Miller said unless the racetracks are included, a sports betting proposal is unlikely to receive Republican support, including Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, who co-sponsored Stephenson’s bill last year, who has said he couldn’t support a tribal-only bill.
Since some DFL legislators are uncomfortable with expanding gaming, the DFL can’t count on being able to use its narrow legislative majorities to pass a bill along party lines.
However, a departure from tribal exclusivity has not been supported by the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association, which dampens its appeal among DFLers like Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. Nick Frentz of North Mankato.
The state’s major sports teams also threw their weight behind the tribe-only proposal, even though it would shut them out of the market.
If the racetracks are included, Stephenson said he believes the teams themselves would want their own sports betting licenses, and other stakeholders could follow, leading to a more rapid and drastic expansion in sports betting than many legislators may feel comfortable with.