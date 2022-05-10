Health care, abortion access, education and climate change were among the top priorities name dropped by candidates running to represent Minnesota's 1st Congressional District during a special DFL primary forum Tuesday night.
Five candidates vying for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party's nomination spoke at the Fitzgerald Theater.
The attendees were University of Minnesota Professor Richard Painter, former Hormel CEO Jeff Ettinger, Cultivate Mankato Child Development and Resource Center founder Candice Deal-Bartell, Yale graduate and southern Minnesota native Sarah Brakebill-Hacke and 40-year North Mankato resident Warren Anderson.
The Tuesday forum comes just two weeks before the May 24 primary elections. The chosen DFL nominee will go head to head with the Republican nominee for the now vacant Congressional seat occupied by Rep. Jim Hagedorn before his death in February. Two third-party candidates also are running.
Blue Earth County DFL Chair Julianne Gruber served as the forum moderator, allowing each candidate two and a half minutes to answer questions.
Meet the candidates
Once the chief ethics lawyer in the White House under President George W. Bush, Richard Painter has since garnered national media attention for his criticism of the Trump administration and his former party. He ran as a member of the DFL for the first time in 2018 when he unsuccessfully challenged Tina Smith in the Senate primary.
Painter has centered his campaign around tackling the influence of special interest groups in Congress. The University of Minnesota corporate law professor blamed growing inflation on price-gouging by large agriculture and oil companies, criticized insurance lobbyists influence on health care policy and warned the U.S. was being dragged into foreign wars by the military-industrial complex.
A focal issue of Painter's campaign is to finance solar and wind energy generation in Minnesota. Citing agriculture's vulnerability to climate change, Painter advocated Congress set aside millions of dollars in an emergency relief fund for farmers and enact an emergency plan to transition electric and wind energy.
"Farmers are on the frontlines. They are the ones who will be hurt first by climate change when they lose their crops," Painter said. "That's what I've said on the campaign trail. A farmer voting for climate change deniers is like a chicken voting for Colonel Sanders."
Touting his record as CEO of Hormel and his work as a co-chair of Gov. Tim Walz's Council on Economic Expansion, Jeff Ettinger sought to establish himself as a "mainstream, problem-solving leader."
Topping Ettinger's priorities was education. The candidate favored the expansion of Pell Grants to college students and special education funding to ensure the federal government was meeting its promise to fund 40% of special education costs.
The longtime Austin resident further stated there was mismatch between the level of unfilled, high-paying trade jobs and the shortage of skilled workers. He advocated a program to cover tuition for students entering technical school.
"In the community of Austin, we had a pilot program with Hormel Foundation funds where every graduate of Austin High School can receive a two-year technical degree from Riverland Community College," Ettinger said. "That type of program can be emulated."
Ettinger also supported targeted student loan relief, but disapproved of proposals that include high income-earners.
Candice Deal-Bartell characterized herself as a "bridge builder" in reference to her attitude toward governance and previous work constructing bridges in South Dakota.
The former elementary educator and Cultivate Mankato founder named early education services, like universal preschool and subsidized child care, as a top priority. In the wake of a leaked majority Supreme Court opinion which would strike down Roe v. Wade, Deal-Bartell said codifying Roe v. Wade into law is her most urgent concern.
"Overturning Roe will not prevent women from having abortions," said Deal-Bartell. "Women will continue to make their own reproductive choices. Women will continue seeking the help they need. What overturning Roe does is take away protections for women. It makes it unsafe, complicated and very dangerous to receive the medical attention they deserve."
All five candidates endorsed enacting abortion rights established by Roe v. Wade into federal law.
Painter challenged the other candidates to support a court-packing plan to raise the number of justices on the Supreme Court from nine to 13-15.
Drawing upon her journey from a child in foster care to homelessness to a student at Yale and Cambridge, Brakebill-Hacke made securing "basic needs" for all a cornerstone of her campaign.
“Basic needs are a human right for all. Safe housing, adequate health care for all, healthy foods and clean drinking water," Brakebill-Hacke said. "We need to expand social security. There's no way someone can live off the average social security of $16,000 a year. That's extreme poverty. We also need to expand in-home care for seniors if they choose. A basic needs security guarantee will lift up so many seniors that need help and protect assets from being depleted by outrageous medical costs."
North Mankato resident Warren Anderson described himself as fiscally conservative and socially liberal. The congressional candidate prioritized cutting out waste in medical costs and advancing a standalone bill to raise revenue for social security by lifting the tax cap.
"I decided to run, because I looked at the Congress, and what you basically see is politicians that have been in Congress a long time and a bunch of lawyers," said Anderson. "What we really need in Congress is plain-speaking men and women. I am a fiscal conservative, meaning if you have a program you want to put in place, you have to find a way to pay for it."
Health care
Reflecting the lines drawn in the 2020 Democratic Primaries, candidates offered competing visions of a public option versus single-payer health care program.
Brakebill-Hacke and Painter both endorsed the Medicare For All single-payer health care plan. Brakebill-Hacke additionally said prescription drug prices should not exceed $100 a month.
Ettinger endorsed a public option with expanded exchanges for smaller businesses and farmers. Ettinger supported allowing the federal government to negotiate drug prices, capping the price of insulin and requiring health care providers to be transparent about the cost of medical care before patients buy-in. Expanding coverage for mental heath services was also a priority.
Deal-Bartell proposed expanding Medicare and Medicaid to cover all medical needs under one plan, including mental health and rehabilitative services system and long-term care. She would also cap prescription drug prices and lower the qualifying age to access Medicare. She envisioned a marketplace with public and private options.
Anderson called for cutting medical waste and permitting the federal government to negotiate drug prices. While he considered Medicare For All "a great idea", Anderson questioned how to pay for it.
Climate change
To mitigate the effects of climate change, Brakebill-Hacke said the nation needed to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. She saw the potential for Minnesota to lead the way on promoting sustainable farming practices, cutting back monoculture farming and providing farmers with resources to engage in regenerative farming practices.
Ettinger agreed on pursuing regenerative farming and prioritized incentives for renewable energy as well as disincentives for fossil fuel usage by enforcing fuel standards. He also supported climate provisions within the Biden Administration's proposed Build Back Better Plan.
Deal-Bartell also supported climate change measures in the Build Back Better Plan, endorsed incentives for wind, solar and geothermal energy, and tax credits for the sale and production of biodiesel fuels.
Green technologies, like wind, solar, wave energy and carbon capture could be improved to fight climate change without hurting farmers, said Anderson.
Education
Putting a lens on achievement gaps in Minnesota, Painter called for universal preschool and universal child care. He further called on the federal government to supplement school budgets to ensure more equitable funding. He also endorsed higher teacher pay and tuition-free public university and community college.
Deal-Bartell also supported higher wages for teachers and prioritized increasing special education grants, financing mental health services and social emotional support for student, and student loan forgiveness for all who go into child care or public service.
Brakebill-Hacke joined the voices endorsing universal child care and preschool and supported allocating an additional $10,000 stipend with bonus pay to public school teachers. In higher education, she advanced free tuition for two years of community college and four years at state universities.
Offering a more restrained view on student loan forgiveness, Anderson said such programs should be targeted for low-income students. He also endorsed expanding two years of free college tuition at state schools.