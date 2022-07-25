fair-puddle.jpg

In spite of the rain Saturday morning and early afternoon, the Rice County Fair rides and vendors were up and running by the time most the crowd showed up. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Now that coronavirus restrictions have mostly subsided, the Rice County Fair garnered a big turnout. Even in the face of a heatwave, thunderstorm and even a fight that broke out, fair officials and vendors said it was one of the best crowds they've seen in years.

Patty Anderson.JPG

Patty Anderson, vendor and Rice County Fair Board member, finishes the cleanup process Monday after a successful weekend at the fair. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Lupe and Casey.JPG

Casey Salinas, 14, and Lupe Martinez, 48, of Owatonna stand side-by-side as they wash the dishes and pack up the remaining gear from their food stand Monday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Bryant and Edwyn.JPG

Edwyn Martinez, 12, of Owatonna, stands and asks how he can help his friend, Bryant Sanchez, 15, of Owatonna, who crouches down to fold the tarp while doing cleanup for the El Rey del Taco Monday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Bryant and Edwyn.JPG

Edwyn Martinez, 12, of Owatonna, stands and asks how he can help his friend, Bryant Sanchez, 15, of Owatonna, who crouches down to fold the tarp while doing cleanup for the El Rey del Taco Monday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments