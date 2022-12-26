As a young girl growing up on a dairy farm, Karen Koester was drawn to the idea of showing cattle at the Minnesota State Fair. But she was often discouraged from trying.
“I had always had wanted to show dairy, but my older brother — the oldest in our family — he was one of those people that said, ‘If you can’t win the show, it’s not worth showing,’” she said. “He thought out cattle weren’t good enough to show, so I never got to show ‘em.
“But then, I married Dan. Dan was more than willing to get me on there because, as his story goes, ‘Having a good-looking girl at the halter was worth at least two points.’”
Karen’s anecdote about her late husband sparked laughter and a bit of embarrassment from her daughter, Barbara “Barbie” Koester-Amy.
Karen and Dan would’ve celebrated their 50th anniversary this year. Instead they are being inducted into the Minnesota Hereford Breeders Hall of Fame, during the convention last weekend. For Dan, it’s a posthumous honor.
Barbie was showing cattle at the Minnesota State Fair when the President of the Minnesota Herefords Association Bryan Lawrence informed her that her parents were nominated by organization’s board of directors.
The Hereford Breeders Hall of Fame is given to breeders who are involved with agriculture organizations, are outstanding in their field and have dedicated themselves to the betterment of the Hereford industry.
“We have been involved with the Hereford Association, both state and national, for so long,” Barbie said. “(My parents) were really involved in the junior aspect and promoting the youth that were involved. … I think that’s what they’ve done throughout their lifetimes, just promoting the youth in those activities.”
Karen said she was a bit shocked and, of course, honored, but she feels Dan deserved it for his lifetime of work.
“When I got up there and accepted (the plaque), I had a smile on my face,” she said. “I felt good, but it’s taken a long, long time to get to that point. The reason why I’m even (included) on (the plaque) is because of Dan. So, I feel hurt that he can’t be here to also enjoy these moments.”
Barbie agreed that it was well deserved, but wishes it was just a few years earlier.
“I think it speaks to the fact that we don’t generally think about inducting people in the hall of fame or recognizing people while they’re still here,” she said. “You know, you forget to tell somebody you love them or you forget to thank somebody. It just kind of speaks to our situation.
“I think Dad would be tickled to be awarded. He’d be over-the-moon excited. I think it comes down to: the awards are nice, but are you proud of what you’re doing outside of that? I think he would be very proud of what we’re doing with the farm.”
In 2017, Dan Koester died in a farming accident. Barbie said she still feels his presence on the farm.
“As I’m out on the farm fixing fence, checking cattle, there’s so much of his history here,” she said. “Walking around, seeing things that he did, things that he fixed, things that he made that we still use on the farm today. There’s a lot of memories and a lot of history around.”
Karen talked with great reverence about Dan’s ability to lead cattle, find the prize-winning animals at auctions and other important cattle-breeding skills he’d mastered. But none of that was what she misses most.
“Dan treated me very, very nicely,” she said. “He opened car doors for me. He always let me go first. I think it’s something that’s not necessarily common among rural people, but it definitely was for Dan. That’s the thing I remember more than anything, any of the plaques.”
Leaving a legacy
Dan’s presence also lives on through the lessons he taught to young people. Karen said he found immense joy in helping youth.
“You know, he never called it mentoring; he called it recruiting workers,” Karen said with a laugh. “He was always asking boys and girls to help out at the fair or in 4-H and other things like that.”
Barbie elaborated and noted the effect his “recruits” had on her as well.
“Dad has a knack for finding kids that were up-and-coming in the beef programs,” she said. “… He would bring them to the state fair with us, help them with their animals, teach them showing techniques. There are so many people who I showed alongside and grew up with, just because he recruited them.
“I think it’s a testament to anyone who is willing to share their knowledge with the youth. It had a big impact. I consider some of those people very much siblings, because I grew up with them.”
One of the people who learned from Dan is Mark Purfeerst, who said the Hall of Fame honor was “well-deserved.”
“Back when our farm had first started, we had no idea what we were doing,” Purfeerst said. “Dan taught us basically everything. Dan was a main staple in, really, all things cattle. Actually, he was the first guy that ever gave me a job.”
Karen said it was never a chore for Dan to help someone.
“He never had a grudging feeling about helping out,” she said. “You know what I mean? Like, it never begrudged him to have to help somebody out. It was always like he wanted to help somebody out, if they were open to help.
“Sure, he could lecture. He would tell kids, ‘Don’t do that. You can’t do this. You’ve got to do your part.’ He was just a good guy.”