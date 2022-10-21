One of Faribault’s most iconic buildings will soon be no more.
Demolition of most of the former Farmer Seed and Nursery complex on Highway 60 is underway.
Most of the buildings, which date as far back as the 1890s, will be replaced by an apartment building.
Developer KK&G Properties had intended to save three of the eight interconnected buildings on the site. But the company later determined the three-story building, which it planned to restore and convert into apartments, could not be saved. There was extensive building deterioration and soil contamination below, the developer informed city officials this spring.
The city approved revised plans that include a new four-story apartment building, plus an indoor storage facility in two connected newer buildings that will see an addition.
The loss of the highly visible and often visited buildings is drawing many mournful comments on social media.
“I’m gonna miss this place,” Seth Cunningham responded on the Daily News Facebook page. “I remember going there when I was a kid and having fun.”
The nursery’s flocked Christmas trees were a favorite of several commenters.
Sixty-six years ago, Greg Anderson recalled being allowed to walk to the nursery when he was 6 years old to buy a Christmas gift for his grandmother. He picked out a reindeer to sit on the branch of his grandmother’s Christmas tree. Now that she is gone it sits on his own tree.
Kathleen Bauer Cap said her family’s connections to the nursery date back to the late 1950s, when her husband worked in the fields as a youth.
“For a young kid it was good money to earn and earn it he did,” she wrote.
Cap worked in the second-floor office briefly in 1974 entering seed order data.
“I could take a quick glance out the window looking south to keep an eye on the outside world of Faribault as spring bloomed,” she recalled.
Later as a customer Cap said she went to the nursery to buy fall harvest decorations and in the dead of winter enjoyed thinking of spring after receiving the seed catalog.
“I think some of my fondest memories are of Christmas time in that building,” she added. “The joy of the holiday with our kids. The wonderful aroma of the Christmas trees, the sites of the festive decorations was all so amazing.”
The nursery was at one point on the edge of the city and now it’s in the center, Cap noted.
“Oh, how we have grown,” she wrote. “ Yes, I guess progress. But I do hate to see what I knew we had in my generation to enjoy meet the wrecking ball.”
A mural and a seating area with display will be erected on the site to memorialize Farmer Seed and Nursery’s history. Some materials from the building are being salvaged to include in the memorial.
“It will, no doubt, be done well by Jeff Jarvis, and makes probably the best out of a bad end result of one of Faribault's most notable historic properties,” Brian Klier wrote about the memorial on the “You know you grew up in Faribault when…” Facebook page.
The application that won the placement on the National Register of Historic Places in the 1980s called the site “the most visible surviving structure linked to Faribault’s role a major agricultural processing and distribution center for south central Minnesota from the 1890s through the 20th century.”
Farmer Seed was established as a mail-order seed business in Chicago in 1888 by Otto Kozlowski and William Kueker, associate editors of a monthly farm paper, according the application. The company began growing its own seeds on 40 acres outside of Faribault in 1894. The original store was across the street from the soon-to-be lost buildings. The company bought the larger warehouse across the street in 1889 and added onto it in phases. The nursery department was added in 1909 and the name became Farmer Seed and Nursery.
The seed operation was later sold to an Illinois company. The nursery continued to serve Faribault area customers through 2018.