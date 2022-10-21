Demolition of landmark begins

Demolition of Faribault’s iconic Farmer Seed and Nursery building on Fourth Street began on Thursday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

One of Faribault’s most iconic buildings will soon be no more.

Farmer Seed & Nursery demo 2

A team of construction workers tear down the Farmer Seed & Nursery on Fourth Street. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Farmer Seed & Nursery demo 3

An excavator drops debris from the Farmer Seed & Nursery into the back of a dump truck. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
farmer seed 1980-2.jpg

A photo of Farmer Seed and Nursery taken in 1980.
Seed7.jpg

A variety of items recovered from the Farmer Seed and Nursery building in 2018 are now on display at the RCHS.

