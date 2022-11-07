Demolition began Monday on the first two of seven county-owned buildings slated to come down surrounding the Rice County Sheriff's Office. A nearly 170-year-old historic building on a tiny lot on the edge of downtown was demolished last week.
This spring, the Rice County Board of Commissioners approved plans to demolish the mostly vacant and aging buildings the county purchased when considering expanding the Sheriff’s Office in its current location. With a new Sheriff’s Office and jail instead now being built on the north side of town, the county decided to remove the buildings and ready the spaces for potential future development.
Two buildings on First Avenue NW that previously housed the Friendship House, offices and apartments were the first to come down on Monday. More buildings on First Avenue NW and on Fourth Street NW/Highway 60 are next.
County Parks and Facilities Director Matthew Verdick said the demolition, and filling back up the holes left behind in the ground, is expected to take two weeks.
Asbestos and all other potentially hazardous materials were removed from the buildings before construction began, Verdick said.
Local historian Brian Schmidt was there to see one of the buildings come down.
“Today starts the day of changing Faribault’s historic downtown for the next generation to come,” he wrote on Facebook. “As hard as this may be for some, this paves the way for Faribault’s next 100 years.”
The buildings remaining to be demolished include a former storefront for the Faribault Woolen Mill built in 1900. The “welcome to historic downtown Faribault” mural on the side of that building will be lost. But a mural on another Fourth Street building that pays homage to the Tilt-A-Whirl and its maker was saved and moved to the Paradise Center for the Arts.
The 167-year-old house at 805 Central Ave. was demolished last week. Historical records list the building as initially housing a store, which made it one of the oldest commercial buildings still standing in the state.
But the building, which became county property after tax forfeiture, was in need of significant repair and was on a tiny lot with no space even to park a vehicle. An auction yielded no bidders, and no one came forward when the county sought someone to move the house.
The tiny lot, which is between a house and an apartment building, will be left undeveloped, at least for the near term.
