More buildings are coming down in Faribault.

The former Friendship House building was the first of the county-owned buildings to be demolished Monday. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)


The tilt-a-whirl mural sits in its new home, on the back of the Paradise Center for the Arts. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The 167-year-old building at 805 Central Ave. was demolished on Thursday. (Photo courtesy of Rice County)

