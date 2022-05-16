Faribault’s Masonic Lodge #9 dedicated its new facility in a ritual-filled ceremony before a capacity crowd of spectators, lodge members and state Masonic officials
The ceremony on Saturday marked the first time since 1911 that the Faribault Masons had an event like this open to the general public in their lodge.
The event was highlighted by a dedication blessing from Tony Krall, who is the Grand Master of The Grand Lodge of Minnesota.
“From our standpoint, it is important that the lodge stay in the community because that is where it does its best work,” Krall said in an interview after the ceremony. “Masonry in the state of Minnesota is all about self improvement and the fraternal aspect, but we are also very charitable and we are now the single biggest donor to the University of Minnesota with the Masonic Cancer Center and the Masonic Children’s Hospital. But all of that is just part of what we do. Masonry is all locally based, so these guys have the opportunity to raise money for local scholarships or local charities and that’s why we want them to stay here and not move into another lodge.”
Krall went on to praise the Faribault lodge’s ability to relocate to a new, smaller location.
“So, it is important that they were able to get rid of the big old lodge that needed lots of work and maintenance and get into something that is manageable, where they can then focus on making themselves better and helping the community,” Krall said.
Chartered in 1857, the Faribault Masonic lodge was the ninth chartered Masonic lodge in the state of Minnesota. For much of its history, the Faribault lodge was located at 230 Central Ave. in downtown Faribault. Built in 1876, the lodge was later rebuilt after a fire in 1878 and renovated in 1938. The final round of renovations and remodeling at 230 Central took place in 1956.
In 2019, the Faribault Masons voted to sell 230 Central and purchase the building at 24 Third St. NW. The renovation and remodeling process began in December 2020, which paved the way for the dedication ceremony on May 14.
“We have a bright future ahead of us. When I became a Mason, most of our dialogue revolved around our building at 230 Central and how to maintain that building,” said Jonathan Wood, Worshipful Master of Faribault Masonic Lodge #9. “When we were there, we had about 50 members and that building was designed for about 500 members. We each had the luxury of about 200 square feet per member in that building, and it became too much of a facility for us to maintain successfully.
“Many conversations happened in regards to selling 230 Central, merging with Northfield or Owatonna or trying to find another building here in Faribault. We were fortunate to get this building and renovate this building with countless hours of work and a volunteer effort second to none.”
Wood acknowledged the city of Faribault and Mayor Kevin Voracek, who was in attendance at the ceremony, for their help with the lodge’s renovation process.
“The city’s willingness to help our fraternity be successful needs to be acknowledged,” Wood said. “One of the things that Faribault needs to be recognized for is the city’s willingness to participate and help the downtown renovations. We are so fortunate to have the city staff and different programs available to save our downtown.”
Reed Endersbe, who serves as the Grand Orator of the Grand Lodge of Minnesota, used these words to dedicate the new location in downtown for Faribault Masonic Lodge #9:
“As Free Masonary aims to enliven the spirit of philanthropy and promote the cause of charity, so we dedicate this hall to universal benevolence. In the assurance that every brother will dedicate his affections and abilities to the same generous purpose.”