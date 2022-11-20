Two Faribault High School students profitably ran their own restaurant. Well, a virtual restaurant.
Junior Joey Steinberg and senior Trent Ta took on the DECA Central Region Virtual Business Restaurant Challenge and won. The challenge: create and run a virtual restaurant for a year.
Steinberg is president and Ta is vice president of the FHS chapter of DECA — a national career and technical student organization. DECA participants attend conferences and competitions. Role-playing competitions put students in the mindset of a workforce professional, such as an assistant manager. The students are then given a problem specific to the position and are tasked with finding a solution.
“Trent and I qualified for is the virtual business track, which is online simulations,” Steinberg said. “Ours was a restaurant simulation. We were tasked with managing a restaurant for a virtual year and we were graded off our profits.”
The two high school students used market research data and financial reports to provide adequate seating, popular menu items, prices, staffing, hours and made decisions according to customer feedback.
“Some challenges included finding profit. You’re given a location where you can benefit the most people,” Ta said. “For us, we struggled with that, but we played around with it and found ways to make more profit.”
“One of the big challenges we had in the beginning was deciding who we wanted to target and what our menu was gonna look like,” Steinberg said. “I know our purchasing was a big problem, eliminating all our waste so we weren’t losing money. One of the big things we came onto was targeting business in couples because they tend to pay a little more for meals.”
The pair will advance to the 2023 International Career Development Conference in Florida in the spring.
Steinberg and Ta aren’t new to that competition. They placed third last year, winning a trophy and $250.
Should Steinberg and Ta win the competition, they’ll split $1,000.
“There’s a tip jar on my desk,” joked Jared Kegler, Faribault High School DECA teacher.
Minnesota’s DECA competitions are some of the most challenging in the world, according to Kegler. “The level of competition is so high,” he said.
Major Minnesota high schools with larger resources and class sizes, are challenging foes to the smaller Faribault High School. Kegler said Minnesota walked home with 16% of the competition’s top trophies.
First-year DECA students Patrick Budahl and Jillian Huberty said DECA is helping them make connections and build professional confidence that will one day manifest in the workforce.
“There are some really interesting people,” Budahl said. When asked how DECA has improved his life, Budahl continued: “Connections. Meeting new people. Influence your actions from your peers who are significantly better than you.”
FHS students competed in the Back 2 Business conference Sunday and Monday. Huberty said it “was a fun way to learn without too many expectations.”
Expectations aside, Huberty won an award for first-year members.
“When we go into college and the workforce, we’re gonna have to know how to talk to our boss, how to have these life skills. That’s what DECA’s teaching us,” Huberty said. “So we can come in and work at the top of our game and have this advantage over other people.”
Ta credited DECA for improving his social skills, a major component in areas of business.
“With role-playing and writing papers and public speaking, adding all that together has greatly improved my social skills,” he said.