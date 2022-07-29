Jenene Johnson will travel across the pond to run in the London Marathon on Oct. 2, two days after her 50th birthday.
Johnson is dead and is running to raise money for the National Deaf Children’s Society.
This will be her fifth full marathons. Her first was the Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth in 2016. She also has ran 52 half marathons.
Running for charity isn’t the only thing she does for her deaf community. The Faribault resident teaches middle-school science at the Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf in Faribault.
She says that teaching deaf children is important to her, since she’s been in their shoes. She knows what it’s like for the children in her classroom who may not have otherwise had access to the same educational opportunities.
“I love teaching deaf/deafblind students because we share the same language — ASL,” she said. “Having 100% access to communication is very important. Students learning from me as a deaf individual, deaf teacher, deaf mom, deaf grandma they can trust me and know that they can learn and succeed as well. We are no different.”
Johnson wasn’t always as into running as she is now. It wasn’t until she ran in the 2012 Mother’s Day 5K that she fell in love with the sport. It was her first time running an entire race without stopping.
Johnson’s husband, Robin, who’s also deaf, was also active in long-distance running in high school and college, but stopped due to injury and chronic ankle pain. Still, he encourages Johnson to embrace her competitive spirit.
Johnson, her husband and her four children all are fluent in American Sign Language and English.
However, Johnson also recognizes her family’s privilege and the disparities that the deaf community faces.
According to the most recent estimates from the U.S. Census, there are a little over 300,000 Americans, aged 5 to 18, with hearing difficulty. About one-fifth are in specialized programs, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Most of the kids who are in mainstream schools have access to ASL interpreters, captioning and other resources.
However, according to a release from the National Association of the Deaf, as many schools transitioned to online learning alongside the COVID-19 pandemic, many school districts failed to meet the standards required by disability laws.
Johnson feels it’s important to raise money and awareness for advocacy groups and the challenges deaf children face.
It’s critical that they learn ASL at a very early age, she said.
“I have taught so many deaf students that came in my school with language delay because they did not get the equal access to begin with when they were younger and even more that their parents/family do not even communicate in ASL which breaks my heart,” she said. “As a charity runner, I want to give back to the deaf community and help National Deaf Children’s Society to provide the best services they can.”