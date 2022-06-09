Across the country, dairy producers and dairy industry supporters recognize June as National Dairy Month.
Members of the Rice County American Dairy Association schedule an annual event to build relationships with the community through first-hand experiences.
Barb and Paul Liebenstein, of Wolf Creek Dairy in Dundas are hosting this year's event on Saturday.
Attendees of the event, sponsored by the Rice County American Dairy Association, can expect a free lunch of hamburgers, baked beans, chips and ice cream, and some children's activities.
Recently crowned Rice County Dairy Princesses Brooke Johnson, Jacy Saemrow and Karlie DeGrood, and Milk Maids Ava Quast, Rae Duhme and Molly Albers will also make an appearance.
Midwest Dairy officials said dairy farmers play an integral role in not only feeding their communities, but also the world. The nonprofit organization, financed and directed by dairy farmers in 10 states, encouraged dairy farmers to share their stories with the community, and to take advantage of some of the resources available from community engagement guides, event guides and games.
Sharing their story is just what the Liebenstein's set out to do at Wolf Creek Dairy. The 400-cow dairy has become a place for building relationships and knowledge, from the farm to social media. While being selected as the dairy farm to hold the annual event involves som
e extra clean up and preparations, Barb said the Rice County American Dairy Association is the host, and members do all of the leg work.
"We have to clean up the farm, but it gives us a great reason to do it," Barb said. "[Rice County American Dairy Association members] are the ones that initiate it and keep it running."
With only 45 dairy farms in Rice County, Barb said the chosen dairy farm has to be big enough to host hundreds of visitors, both for parking and on the farm.
Along with the children's activities with the dairy princesses and milk maids, Barb said attendees will have the opportunity to see the day in the life of cow. This involves seeing where the cows walk, where the calves are and how the cows are milked. Visitors also will learn about what cows eat, sustainability and the environmental welfare of soil.
"It's definitely a bio-cycle. A cow can turn grass into milk, and their manure can turn soil into grass," Barb said. "Cows are very efficient producers of milk and provide one high-quality product."
When walking around the farm on the tour, Barb encourages visitors to ask questions.
"Anything goes," Barb said. "This is a time not to be shy. Now, there are some people three to four generations removed from farms and may not have any experience. We need to get back to the basics and make sure people know what we're doing to take care of the environment, people and our cows."
As the host farm this year, Barb said she looks forward to getting the chance to educate about cows while building relationships with the community.
"Fear of food comes from not knowing what we're doing," Barb said. "I'm really glad we get these types of opportunities. We really enjoy what we do for a living, providing food for a hungry world and educating about the end use of our product."
Barb applauds the Rice County American Dairy Association for continuing to provide the day on the farm opportunity for the community.
She also commends members of the local association for their work selling malts at the Defeat of Jesse James Days, providing activities for children during the Rice County Fair, and hosting the dairy princess banquet and getting the princesses to different events and parades — all while running dairy farms of their own.
"Being a dairy farmer myself, I know how busy I am," Barb said. "Throw that into the mix of volunteering in these events, you can't take that lightly. I think that's amazing. Thank you to the Rice County ADA for keeping dairy in people's minds."
Nate Kuball, who serves as the association board co-chair along with his wife Shannon, said members enjoy putting the event on each year to help educate others.
"It gives children who live in town the chance to see a farm, how it operates, go on tours, and eat a free meal of products we produce," Kuball said. "We welcome anybody to come on out, whether you've been on a farm or not, to experience it and enjoy some good food."
Kuball said the 12-person board was unable to figure out a safe way to hold the day on the farm event the last two years due to COVID, on top of finding a farm to feel comfortable hosting it. The last event of this nature was held in 2019 at Metogga Lake Dairy, on the Raymond and Bridget Pieper family-owned and operated farm, located about 4 miles west of Lonsdale.