Faribault headstone fleur-de-lis.JPG

The Minnesota State Society Daughters of the American Revolution’s wreath sits next to Alexander Faribault’s headstone. The wreath is adorned with flowers, a ribbon and a fleur-de-lis. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Faribaults w Faribault.JPG

The sun shines onto the Faribault family, as they laugh with each other after the wreath-laying ceremony. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

The legacies of Jean-Baptiste and Alexander Faribault were remembered on Saturday, during a wreath-laying ceremony at Calvary Cemetery in western Faribault. Among those in attendance were Bruce and Danielle Faribault, the direct decedents of the city’s founder.


Faribaults w headstone.JPG

While posing for a large, group photo, Bruce and Danielle glance over toward the headstone of Alexander Faribault. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Bruce Faribault over the shoulder.JPG

Bruce Faribault watches the Minnesota State Society Daughters of the American Revolution set up for the wreath-laying ceremony at his third-and-fourth-great grandfathers’ and grandmother’s gravesites. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Garwood Speech at grave.JPG

Rice County Historical Society Executive Director Sue Garwood, left, gives a brief history of Alexander and Jean-Baptiste Faribault, while Minnesota State Society Daughters of the American Revolution Regent Kathy Huston listens. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
The Faribaults.JPG

Bruce and Danielle Faribault watch their ancestors be honored by state and local community members. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Faribaults posed.JPG

Bruce Faribault lets out a quick chuckle while posing for a photo with his daughter, Danielle. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Faribaults w Huston.JPG

Minnesota State Regent Kathy Huston (left) speaks with Danielle Faribault (center) and Bruce Faribault (right) after the wreath-laying ceremony. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments