The legacies of Jean-Baptiste and Alexander Faribault were remembered on Saturday, during a wreath-laying ceremony at Calvary Cemetery in western Faribault. Among those in attendance were Bruce and Danielle Faribault, the direct decedents of the city’s founder.
Minnesota State Society Daughters of the American Revolution members held the remembrance following their State Board of Management’s annual meeting at the Shattuck Inn.
The organization is working to restore and maintain gravesites of veterans and pioneers, according to Minnesota State Regent Kathy Huston.
“I was looking at our only revolutionary soldier buried here in Minnesota, Stephen Taylor,” Huston said. “He’s buried in Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona. I was down there talking to (the cemetery caretakers) about another topic, and they told me how difficult it is for cemeteries to keep things maintained. Even a big cemetery with a lot of history, like Woodlawn.”
Fortunately for Taylor’s gravesite, a perpetual donation was given by one of the DAR chapters in Minnesota for regular cleaning and flowers. Not all of Minnesota’s veterans are fortunate to have such treatment, as Faribault recently saw with the Old Prairieville Cemetery.
That’s why Huston and the 22 state chapters of the DAR have stepped up to fill the need. During Huston’s two-year term as regent they have restored over 1,900 veteran gravesites across the state, including 10 headstones in the Cannon City Cemetery north of Faribault.
“It’s really fun to see the variety of what they’re doing and the activities that are involved in (the restorations),” Huston said. “I announced today that we’ve cleaned over 1,900 stones so far. The last count I had was 1,908, but not all of my chapters responded to my request. So, certainly by the end of my administration, we’ll be well over 2,000.”
Ceremonial remembrance
After the meeting at Shattuck, the Minnesota State Society Daughters of the American Revolution reconvened at the Calvary Cemetery in western Faribault to hold a wreath-laying ceremony. They honored the legacies of Alexander Faribault, the founder of Faribault, and Jean-Baptiste, a fur trader who spent his final years in Faribault. They were joined by descendants Bruce and Danielle Faribault and Rice County Historical Society Executive Director Sue Garwood.
Garwood gave a short speech outlining some of the contributions of Jean-Baptiste and Alexander.
She noted that Jean-Baptiste was captured by British soldiers during the War of 1812. The British gave prisoners two choices: “continue to be a prisoner or serve the British,” Garwood said. Jean-Baptiste refused.
“That refusal meant that his time period was harder served, but it’s also one of the reasons that, upon his release, he was made an American citizen,” Garwood said. “I think it’s important to remember that he, even as a Canadian, was already a patriot in his own way.”
Garwood continued with a summary of Alexander’s own achievements as “he followed in his father’s footsteps.” After she noted his loyalty to America in the U.S.-Dakota War, she said, “he never betrayed his Native American friends and family.”
“It had to have been a tough road for him to walk, to try and be on both sides, but he stayed true as true can be in the midst of that tension,” she said.
She went on to point out the names on nearby headstones, including Fredette and Olson, that were displaced from their original resting place in Mendota. Alexander donated part of his land for the some-40 bodies, which now surround his own.
After Garwood spoke about the late Faribaults, Huston gave a short speech to outline the purpose of the wreath.
“We come together to pay the highest honor to Jean-Baptiste Faribault and Alexander Faribault,” she said. “By this honor, we are paying tribute to all of the heroic men and women who lived in honor and devotion to the cause of freedom. As our forefathers have inspired with faith and hope, in their struggles for liberty and independence, it is our hope that the women of present may emulate the achievements of former times. May we be forever faithful in preserving these freedoms for those who came before.”