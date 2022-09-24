Early one morning, the day after Christmas, a man awoke from a dream.
That man was Todd Finney, who gave a First Nations’ perspective of the events following the U.S.-Dakota War to a full house at the Rice County Historical Museum on Thursday night. During his speech, the Dakota man revealed several details from his ancestors’ and his own life, including the time he met Gov. Tim Walz.
Todd Finney is the American name of Ta Can’te Was’te Tuha Omani (He Who Walks With A Good Heart). He shared a small piece of his life journey, as well as the stories of those who came before him, including an ancestor who was killed in the largest government execution in U.S. history.
“None of this was really on my radar until 2012, when I was woken up out of a dream and I felt like I had to go to Mankato,” he said. “It was Dec. 26. I had no idea why — actually, the only thing I knew is we stayed away from Mankato.”
Still, he drove to Mankato with his children. When they arrived, they heard a noise. Someone shouted, “The riders are coming!”
That’s when several men, women and children in bonnets and regalia began to enter the city. Finney and his son began to cry. Even though he’d spent his life in South Minneapolis, he felt a deep connection to the riders.
ALL BUT 38
Finney moved to Medford so his kids could go to a better school. He had no idea that, a century-and-a-half prior, his ancestors also lived in the area.
“You’ll have to excuse that we don’t recognize distance,” Finney said. “So, if it’s 10 grandfathers ago or my current living grandfather, it’s just grandfather. Because we’re all about … iwahe, family. So, no matter how distant or or how close, we eliminate that space.”
According to Finney, the Dakota also don’t use the words stepson or adopted son, just son. These distinctions are important to the Dakota because, as Finney put it, “to create that space is to break up the family.”
At the end of the U.S.-Dakota War, 303 Dakota men were sentenced to death in court, without legal representation or translators. Due to the efforts of Bishop Whipple, 265 of them were exonerated by President Abraham Lincoln.
On Dec. 26, 1862, exactly 150 years before his dream, Finney’s grandfather was hanged in Mankato. He was among the 38 Dakota men who are honored each year during the Dakota 38 Memorial Ride.
What the history books don’t tell us, Finney said, is the 38 men shook the hand of their executioner, forgave him and sang a song. While they sang, they were hanged.
The Minnesota Historical Society confirmed this, using handwritten letters from the cavalry, who had never seen people sing before their death. This event is the largest mass execution ever perpetrated by the United States government.
“(My grandfather) actually said, ‘This is a great day,’” Finney said, after singing part of the song. “’This is not a day of defeat. This is a day when we go to meet the one who created us. We return to a point of origin and return to be with him — to be with God.’ When I heard that, it broke me.”
At the time, some of the non-Dakota people supported the hangings, due to the propaganda they were fed, according to Finney.
“I think my older brother said it best,” Finney said. “He said, ‘It’s a lot easier to kill a godless savage than it is to kill a faith-filled family man.”
Most people at the time didn’t support the hangings, which is why the cavalry gathered all the poor, white farmers and brought them to watch. One of the farmers spoke up to a soldier, expressing his disdain for what the soldiers were doing.
The soldier told the upset farmer, “We want to show you what happens when you go against the American government.” That farmer wrote a letter about the experience, which has since been documented by the Minnesota Historical Society.
HISTORY LESSONS
Finney pointed out that the vast majority of white people did not support the government-ordered execution of the Dakota 38. But, he said, the hanging also had an impact on another group.
“It was so actually unpopular in the United States that Abraham Lincoln decided to do something very serious to try and turn public opinion,” said Finney. “Six days (after the hangings), he issued something called the Emancipation Proclamation … I asked (my grandma), ‘What do you think my grandpa would say about it?’ She looked me in the eye and she said, ‘I know what he’d say about it. He’d say, ‘If that’s the sacrifice it took, then it was worth it.’”
Finney said the government’s crimes of yesterday still echo into the present. For example, when the government bulldozed over the burial site of great warriors and tribal chiefs in Standing Rock. Or when they moved infrastructure to an Indian reservation, because it was poisoning people in another town, also in Standing Rock, and used tear gas on those defending it. Or when they massacred about 300 Indigenous people in Wounded Knee.
But America, Finney added, has entered a new era.
“We’re at this amazing turning point,” he said. “That’s part of the reason that I love history. And part of the reason that I think it’s important for us all to understand it and study it is just simply because I believe there’s a reason history repeats itself. (So that), we get chances to change it. To do it right the second time.”
He mentioned a saying he picked up from his uncle: “Forgive everyone, everything.”
At the end of the presentation, he told one last story from the Dakota 38 Memorial Ride of 2019. As Finney stood in Mankato, a man and woman approached him. They were Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.
“The governor and the lieutenant governor basically apologized to us for what the state of Minnesota has done,” said Finney. “And the governor swore it would never happen again. And I got a really awkward tear-filled hug from him … As he was doing that, he whispered into my ear and he said: ‘Is there anything more we can do?’”
Finney continued.
“At that time, my Uncle Arvol happened to be there and he is a very well respected chief. I said, ‘I don’t know. I can’t answer for that because my position doesn’t allow that. I went over and I said, ‘Uncle Arvol, he just asked me, is there anything more he can do?’ And he looked at me and he goes, ‘The truth’s been told. It is done.’”