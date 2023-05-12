The co-owners of Cry Baby Craig’s have a nickname for Faribault: “Fariberry.”
This became evident during this year’s Business Awards Luncheon, hosted by the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism. Several previously named award winners were honored, and two winners were announced at the luncheon.
The 2023 Business of the Year is Cry Baby Craig’s, the hot-sauce manufacturer that sells to locals from its downtown Faribault location and distributes to hundreds of stores and restaurants around the nation.
The Business of the Year Award “is given to the top business that represents our values and mission in the community.” The award is chosen by an independent selection committee.
There were three finalists for Business of the Year, each with a short video shown before the announcement was made.
The Cry Baby Craig’s video began with Cry Baby Craig’s Co-owner Sam Bonin whistling the theme song of “The Andy Griffith Show.”
“We’re going to be a national business in a few years,” he said in a later interview with the Faribault Daily News. “That’s all because of little ol’ Faribault. Or ‘Fariberry,’ as we call it.”
Faribault is a lot like the fictional town of Mayberry in “The Andy Griffith Show,” Bonin explained.
“Faribault is the perfect little town with neighbors helping neighbors,” he said.
The “neighbors” he’s referring to are the Chamber of Commerce and the State Bank of Faribault, who he said played a big role in saving his business.
It all started at Cry Baby Craig’s old location, when Bonin said his landlord wouldn’t agree to do the maintenance that needed to be done. Months of litigation followed. Bonin said he and co-owner Craig Kaiser put “about $50,000 into that location,” which they lost.
However, the Chamber and the State Bank stepped in to help. The landlord, who owned about 13 buildings downtown, was “run out of town” by the pressure they put on him, according to Bonin.
“Craig, like me, feels a lot of gratitude to this community,” Bonin said. “Without their support, we could’ve gone out of business. … I mean, we had to stop production entirely at one point.”
Cry Baby Craig’s moved to a new location downtown at 405 Central Ave. N.
“For me, it was a blessing in disguise,” Bonin said. “We had started to outgrow the old space, and destiny brought us to 405. We think downtown Faribault is Main Street, U.S.A., and we’re just trying to add new life to a city that we think is on the rise.”
Cry Baby Craig’s might no longer exist if not for “Fariberry,” according to Bonin.
“It’s all been serendipitous,” he said. “I mean, the community came around us. None of that would’ve been possible if they hadn’t. They really lifted us up when we needed it.”
After Kaiser received the title Faribault’s 2023 Business of the Year, he became emotional addressing the crowd.
“I don’t know, this is just too cool,” he said. “There are many days where you keep pushing and you don’t know why. And then occasionally, this kind of s- — happens. Thank you.”
Volunteer of the Year
There were a number of other awards handed out, which were previously highlighted in the Daily News. In addition to the Business of the Year, the Volunteer of the Year was kept secret until Thursday.
The honor went to Tara Langevin, who works at Faribo Insurance. She was announced by Chamber Operations Director Casie Steeves.
The Volunteer of the Year Award gives the Chamber the chance “to recognize and celebrate a volunteer who’s gone above and beyond with their volunteer service,” Steeves said. It’s the only award chosen by Chamber staff.
“(Langevin) does not wait for us to ask,” Steeves said. “She just shows up to take photos, direct traffic, sell raffle tickets. And not only does she just show up, she served on several of out committees, including the ambassadors and as a current Chamber board member. Since I started at the Chamber eight years ago, she’s become a friend, offering advice and encouragement, and she’s one heck of a golf-cart driver.”
Langevin told the crowd she likes to volunteer in the community she was born and raised in and she said she was “very humbled.”
As the luncheon wrapped up, Chamber President and CEO Nort Johnson made one final statement.
“I’m telling you right now, you’re looking at probably the most blessed man you’ve ever seen,” he said. “The joy that I get from working with all of you, great staff, doing our best to bring value to the community I grew up, it’s been just an incredible honor. And I’ll tell you what, we’ll keep at it. With your support is the only way we can do it, so thank you everybody. Have a great rest of your day.”