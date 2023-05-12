The co-owners of Cry Baby Craig’s have a nickname for Faribault: “Fariberry.”


Wearing matching Cry Baby Craig’s tracksuits, co-owner Sam Bonin speaks to the crowd while co-owner Craig Kaiser collects his thoughts after winning 2023 Faribault Business of the Year on Thursday afternoon. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Craig Kaiser, of Cry Baby Craig’s, gives a speech after Cry Baby Craig’s was named the 2023 Business of the Year Award.
Cry Baby Craig’s signature hot sauce varieties included pickled habanero and garlic. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Kathy Donahue Nass gives a short speech after accepting one of two Legacy Awards on behalf of Donahue’s Greenhouse at the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism’s 2023 Business Awards Luncheon on Thursday.
John (left) and Steve Kohl accept one of two Legacy Awards at the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism’s 2023 Business Awards Luncheon on Thursday afternoon. (Photos by Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Tara Langevin, who works at Faribo Insurance, speaks to the crowd after being named the 2023 Chamber Volunteer of the Year at the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism’s 2023 Business Awards Luncheon on Thursday.
Right: Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President and CEO Nort Johnson speaks to the crowd at the 2023 Business Awards Luncheon on Thursday afternoon.

