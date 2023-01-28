...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
The LexisNexus Community Crime Map shows where crimes happened, represented by icons. For example, a fist represents an assault. Clicking on each icon reveals details, including the time, date and report number. (Graphic from LexisNexis Community Crime Map)
The crime map shows that Faribault’s crime in 2022 typically occurred in the evening and early morning. However, Faribault Police Department Records Supervisor Janice Bestul provided data, which suggested the most active times for crime was from about 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Graphic from LexisNexis Community Crime Map)
In 2022, the most crime happened downtown and near Faribo West Mall. Theft made up nearly half of the crimes committed within a 3-mile radius in and around Faribault. The majority of crimes took place during the late morning or evening.
According to the map, the Faribault Police Department has responded to over 100,000 crimes since the start of the millennium, while the Rice County Sheriff’s Department has only reported about 20,000.
While the data may be of interest to folks, there are several limitations to the crime dataset. For example, sometimes the reports may say a crime happened on the wrong day.
“Keep in mind that incidents are documented at the time they are called in to dispatch,” Faribault Police Department Records Supervisor Janice Bestul said. “Many crimes that happen overnight are not reported until the next morning, for example. Ongoing crimes are reported when they are discovered, not when they occurred.”
But the resource can serve as a starting point for those yearning to learn more about Faribault’s crime hotspots or to see what’s been happing in their neighborhood.
Not all the maps on the county’s website focus on a negative subject matter.
Among the most popular is Beacon, which the website describes as an “interactive public access portals that allow users to view county and city information, public records and Geographical Information Systems (GIS) via an online portal.”
“Our Beacon mapping website gets a lot of use,” said Rice County Assessor Joshua Schoen. Last year the site was visited nearly 357,000 times and almost 7 million searches were conducted.
Another map, provided by the University of Minnesota, is the Minnesota Historic Aerial Photographs Online map. The map features over 121,000 birds-eye-view photographs of the state of Minnesota from the 1920s to the 2000s.