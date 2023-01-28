Crime Map 2022.png

The LexisNexus Community Crime Map shows where crimes happened, represented by icons. For example, a fist represents an assault. Clicking on each icon reveals details, including the time, date and report number. (Graphic from LexisNexis Community Crime Map)
Crime by Type 2022

Within a 3-mile radius, theft was the most common crime in Faribault last year. (Graphic from LexisNexis Community Crime Map)

Fridays were when the most crime happened in 2022 Faribault, according to a collection of reports from the Faribault Police Department and Rice County Sheriffs Department.


Crime by Time 2022

The crime map shows that Faribault’s crime in 2022 typically occurred in the evening and early morning. However, Faribault Police Department Records Supervisor Janice Bestul provided data, which suggested the most active times for crime was from about 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Graphic from LexisNexis Community Crime Map)
March 27, 1938 Faribault.jpeg

The Minnesota Historic Aerial Photographs Online allow users to see old photos from the sky, including this one of Faribault on March 27, 1938. (Photo courtesy of the University of Minnesota)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments