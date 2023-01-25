After some budgetary setbacks, the Rice County Highway Department presented a revised 10-year road-construction plan during Tuesday’s Board of Commissioner’s meeting.
For Faribault, several construction projects were laid out, including repaving Lyndale Avenue, south of Fourth Street in 2025.
Morristown residents should expect some travel delays next year on County Staid Aid Highway 44 (also known as Holland Avenue, Bloomer Street E and Division Street S).
All but one of the construction projects planned for this year will take place in the Lonsdale and Webster area. The other is a bridge reconstruction on County Road 27 (Nerstrand Boulevard).
The county’s road plan was put on pause because of anticipated revenue shortages. It is now nearly finished.
County Commissioners requested County State Aid Highway 46 (Hazelwood Avenue) be added back into the plan. Rice County Engineer Dennis Luebbe will reconvene with the board on Feb. 7 to present a plan with that addition for further discussion.
Having an approved 10-year plan helps the county obtain grant funding, Luebbe told the commissioners Tuesday.
He also noted that, as state and federal dollars become available, project timelines and funding strategies are subject to change.
“I think it’s important that we have this annual update,” he said. “Things change; I’ll say it now and I’ll probably say it again. This is a living, breathing document.
“We can approve this in two weeks at our next formal board meeting and, in a month from now, it might get noticed that we received a $3 million grant for a project in 2025. So then, you have to introduce that into our revenue stream and it allows us to do something else.”
Luebbe noted some examples of possible future funding sources, including a grant offering to cover 80% of the cost to reconstruct bridges, if they are done with a single contractor.
He also noted the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which will fund $550 billion for road and other public infrastructure projects across the country.
“Arguably billions of dollars have yet to be rolled out by the feds with clear and concise guidelines and eligibilities,” Luebbe said. “So, they might make an announcement in two months that they’re going to provide additional funding for rural highways of a certain characteristic, and we might have some of those.”
Commissioner Jim Purfeerst expressed his opinion that there should be a “shovel-ready” project in case funding comes up and the county wants to use.
“I think we should have a shovel-ready project on the table at all times,” he said. “Who knows what’s going to happen when?”
Commissioner Galen Malecha assured that would be part of the discussion at the Feb. 7 work session.
Purfeerst added: “It isn’t a matter of if we’re going to do it. It’s just a matter of when it’ll get done.”
Tentative Road Plan
The following major construction projects are included in the proposed plan, under their anticipated year of construction.
2023
Bridge on CR 27 (Nerstrand Boulevard)
Bridge on CSAH 3 (Fairbanks Avenue)
Reconstruction of CSAH 4 (Railway Street SW)
Roundabout added at I-35 exit to Lonsdale and Northfield (Lonsdale Boulevard, Anoka Avenue and Hazelwood Way)
Repaving CSAH 52 (Jackson Avenue)
Repaving CSAH 59 (Union Lake Trail)
2024
Bridge on CSAH 79 (90th Street E)
Bridge on CR 81 (110th Street)
Reconstruct and add trail to CSAH 79
Signals added to CSAH 11 (7th Street NW)
Repaving CSAH 4 (Independence Avenue)
Repaving CSAH 44 (Holland Avenue, Bloomer Street E and Division Street S)
2025
Bridge on CSAH 78 (Dundas Boulevard)
Bridge on CSAH 42 (Kellogg Avenue and 90th Street E area)
Bridge on CR 81 (110th Street E)
Reconstruction of CR-50 (Cagger Trail)
Roundabout added to CSAH 2, CR 96 and Highway 19 intersection
Districtwide pavement markings
Repaving CSAH 48 (Lyndale Avenue)
Repaving CSAH 11 (Roberds Lake Boulevard)
2026
Bridge on CR 88 (155th Street E)
Bridge on CSAH 16 (Iona Avenue)
Construction on and repaving of CSAH 46 (Hazelwood Avenue)
Repaving CSAH 28 (100th Street E)
Repaving CSAH 76 (Acorn Trail) in the Faribault Industrial Park
2027
Bridges on James Trail
Bridge on Hall Avenue
Bridge on 80th Street W
Reconstruct CSAH 20 (Cannon City Boulevard), from Highway 3 (Faribault Boulevard) to CR-82 (145th Street E)
2028
Bridge on Jenkins Trail
Repaving of CSAH 30 (Ibson Avenue, Johnson Trail and Giefer Avenue)
Repaving of CSAH 9 (150th Street W, Dover Trail and Echo Avenue)
2029
Reconstruction of CSAH 11 (Roberds Lake Boulevard)
Repaving of CSAH 1 (Millersburg Boulevard W) from CSAH 9 (Echo Avenue) to Dundas
2030
Reconstruction of CSAH 20 (Cannon City Boulevard), from CSAH 29 (Dixon Trail) to CR-82 (145th Street E)
2031
Reconstruction of CSAH 78 (Dundas Boulevard)
2032
Reconstruction of CSAH 20 (Cannon City Boulevard), from CSAH 29 (Dixon Trail) to CSAH 25 (197th Street)