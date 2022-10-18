Rice County Highway Department.JPG

The Rice County Highway Department will need to put some projects on the back burner, according to Highway Engineer Dennis Luebbe. This comes after the Highway Department was informed there are some expected budget shortfalls projected next year. (File photo/southernminn.com)

As the prices of new cars go up, fewer are being sold, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. While basic supply-and-demand economics are at play here, the Rice County Highway Department will need to make some adjustments, according to Highway Engineer Dennis Luebbe.

Dennis Luebbe.JPG

Rice County Highway Engineer Dennis Luebbe was informed by the Minnesota Department of Transportation that funding shortfalls are projected in the coming year. This means Luebbe is headed back to the drawing board to make some adjustments to his 10-year construction plan. (File photo/southernminn.com)

