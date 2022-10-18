The Rice County Highway Department will need to put some projects on the back burner, according to Highway Engineer Dennis Luebbe. This comes after the Highway Department was informed there are some expected budget shortfalls projected next year. (File photo/southernminn.com)
Rice County Highway Engineer Dennis Luebbe was informed by the Minnesota Department of Transportation that funding shortfalls are projected in the coming year. This means Luebbe is headed back to the drawing board to make some adjustments to his 10-year construction plan. (File photo/southernminn.com)
As the prices of new cars go up, fewer are being sold, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. While basic supply-and-demand economics are at play here, the Rice County Highway Department will need to make some adjustments, according to Highway Engineer Dennis Luebbe.
The county's road construction projects were planned about 10 years in advance with the expectation that revenue would stay about the same. However, after MnDOT informed Luebbe of the projected lost revenue, he came to the Rice County Board of Commissioners Tuesday to inform them of the effect this would have.
While these ballpark numbers aren't set in stone, the Rice County Highway Department is projected to see a decrease of about 7% in 2023.
In short, Luebbe told the board that this would put a damper in the county's 10-year plan. What projects will be postponed has not yet been decided.
"Say, we were going to do three projects," said Luebbe. "Now, we're only going to do two; we'll just move that one to next year. Not the end of the world. We don't have roads that are falling apart and people aren't gonna die. Everything's gonna be fine. It's just that we have to reprogram (the project plans) because we don't have the money."
With rising supply costs and supply chain issues becoming commonplace, Luebbe worries that pushing projects back will make them more expensive.
"So, the reality is we have inflation impacting the cost of building roads and bridges," he said. "So, cost is going up. Now, we got revenues going down. That's a double whammy. … Here's 10 years worth of projects that's probably $200 million. Now, because I'm losing (about $5 million), I only have $195 million. Not a lot, really, but it's gotta have an impact, right? But now the cost of those projects isn't $200 million, it's $220 million. So, now that is $30 million. Well, that's not radical over 10 years."
Some legislation has been enacted to help counter the decrease in revenues. The auto parts sales tax proceeds are being reallocated to MnDOT. In other words, when someone buys a new headlight, the sales tax goes to MNDOT, instead of the general fund.
Another significant remedy was the increase in the gas tax, said Luebbe.
"Politically, that's where some effort was made," he said. "In 2008, I believe the state Legislature finally raised the Minnesota gas tax after like 20 years of not raising the gas tax, because no state politician will say, 'Let's raise your taxes.'"
From 2008 to 2012, the gas tax was raised by 8.5 cents. Still, even after the increase, Minnesota's 28.5 cent gas tax remains the lowest tax in the region and the 27th lowest in the United States.
While Luebbe could simply ask for more money from the county, he feels there are more important, pressing expenses that should take priority.
"I'll just have to move a couple projects," he said. "Everything will just get pushed back. There's no other way to do it, unless they want to write me a check and give me more money, which they can't. Well, I won't ask for more money; they know I won't ask for more money. The county has a lot greater needs than roads and bridges."
