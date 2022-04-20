Rice County Property Tax and Elections Director Denise Anderson and her staff make at least quadruple checks on critical election equipment and processes.
At Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners workshop, Anderson and Assistant Property Tax and Elections Director Jody Wagner painstakingly demonstrated how they work to provide accessible and secure voting.
“We ensure physical security of ballots and that election processes are kept free from tampering,” Anderson said. “Rice County election and voter data are secure and cannot be manipulated remotely.”
Anderson and Wagner wheeled into the meeting room four different voting machines that are used in Rice County elections. While Anderson thoroughly detailed each machine’s mechanisms and functions, Wagner pointed out the features.
“All voting equipment is certified by pairs of staff prior to each election,” Anderson said, “and only 100% functional equipment is used.”
Anderson’s office is required to send an annual election equipment plan to the Secretary of State and the County Board.
Computer components of the DS200 ballot scanner and vote tabulator may be accessed only by key and by authorized people, Anderson said. The machine’s thumb drive has a foolproof backup and is tested at least four times in advance of each election.
If a blank ballot is inserted, the machine signals a warning. There's a battery backup in case of a power outage.
“And the voting does not stop,” said Anderson, as Wagner pulled out the drawer of an auxiliary bin before describing how two election judges from different parties would later remove the ballots from the auxiliary bin and feed them into the computerized portion of the machine in the event of a power outage.
“There are so many things that would have to go wrong before the auxiliary box would be used,” observed Commissioner Jeff Docken. “And even then, the voter has every right to wait until the power comes back on [to make sure their ballot is properly processed].”
The DS450 scanner and tabulator is nicknamed “Bertha” due to its size.
“Bertha is a very good machine,” Anderson said. The machine counts all the absentee ballots received in their office and was purchased last year with grant money.
The Omni ballot machine is an assisted voting device, also purchased with grant money, that “can help anyone vote,” Anderson said. The public may view the Omni in Anderson’s office at the Rice County Government Services Building prior to the May election, and again during the six weeks prior to the August election.