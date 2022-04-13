...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Rice County is accepting offers on a house built in 1855 that needs to be moved to a new site or it will be demolished. (Jane Turpin Moore/southernminn.com)
With its best days well in its past and its location on a narrow, landlocked lot, one of Faribault’s oldest standing buildings may soon be only history — unless someone makes a proposal by May 6 to move it to another site. If not, its demolition is certain.
Rice County is accepting proposals to relocate a 167-year-old house on tax-forfeited property at 805 Central Ave. in Faribault.
The Rice County Board of Commissioners approved a request for proposals after Rice County Property Tax and Elections Director Denise Anderson walked the commissioners through the pertinent timeline.
The property was forfeited to the county for unpaid taxes last year. The county held am open house and an auction in October that yielded no interested parties.
Anderson then contacted Three Rivers Community Action, which determined it would cost more than $160,000 to rehabilitate the dwelling. Despite the need for affordable housing in the county, the agency was not interested in pursuing such a project, given the property’s challenging lot.
Anderson outlined the timetable for finding someone to potentially relocate the house: a 9-9:30 a.m. informational meeting on April 25, a May 6 due date for proposals, an as-needed interview day on May 11 and the awarding of a contract on May 11.
“I’m skeptical that anyone will be stepping in to say, ‘Hey, I want to move that house,’” said commissioner Jeff Docken.
Commissioner Steve Underdahl, who has served on the committee addressing the question, said the narrow lot’s logistical issues would make it difficult for anyone to rehabilitate or reuse the structure at its current location. The house essentially rests on the sidewalk, is wedged between a private residence and an apartment complex and allows for zero parking or vehicle access with its backyard adjacent to the Straight River Trail.
“I believe we’ve exhausted all our options,” said Anderson. “The house doesn’t fit the lot nor does it comply with Faribault’s city zoning ordinances, so the last step is to see if there is a public person who wants to move it elsewhere.”
If no proposals for relocation are submitted or accepted, the house will be demolished in the coming months, along with several other county-owned properties in the area of Fourth Street and First Avenue NW.