Have a request for a dedicated bike and pedestrian lane or a safer crosswalk?
Rice County SHIP is gearing up to award another round of funding to pilot road, trail and sidewalk projects that promote walking and biking and improve safety.
A webinar will be held Thursday morning for interested local governments and organizations. Citizens with a project request are welcome to attend as well, said Josh Ramaker, Rice County’s SHIP coordinator.
Every county receives state funds through the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, best known as SHIP.
Some of those funds can be used for road and trail projects with the ultimate goal of getting people out and more physically active, Ramaker said.
He noted surveys show less than a third of Rice County’s adult residents get the recommended 30 minutes of exercise five days a week and less than half of the county’s ninth grade students get the recommended 60 minutes.
Rice County SHIP will give up to $50,000 for “demonstration projects,” that test a change and can be removed if it’s not working out well. It’s up to the applicant city or organization to decide whether to keep the project.
Three projects were funded last year in Rice County.
Two involved using temporary posts to create dedicated bicycle/pedestrian lanes separated from vehicle traffic. They were installed on Birch Street NE in Lonsdale and on First Street in Dundas.
In Nerstrand, there were crosswalk improvements on Highway 246 that included lights that flash when a pedestrian is crossing, as well as radar signs to inform drivers how fast they are traveling.
In Faribault, SHIP awarded funding in 2019 to paint a designated bicycle/pedestrian lane on Hulett Avenue.
Other types of projects that could be awarded funding, according to Ramaker, include bike racks, benches, wayfinding signs, bicycle repair stations, or bicycles for educational or sharing programs.
While cities and schools are the most common funding recipients, Ramaker said organizations also can apply. Individuals also are invited to give suggestions and they will be shared with the appropriate agency.