The Rice County Parks Department is looking at how they’ll accommodate the public’s increased desire to connect with nature.
Accessible trails, better bathrooms, way-finding signage and other new amenities are among the plans for upgrades to the county’s parks, according to a report presented during a workshop meeting on Tuesday morning by landscape architect Gabrielle Grinde of HGKi, a consultant for Rice County Parks and Recreation.
Demographic changes, the pandemic, remote working and global warming are among the major contributing factors to a rising interest in outdoor activities, according to the report.
Several data sources were used to gather information for the report, including public suggestions, stakeholder input, local nonprofits and previous land surveys.
From 2010 to 2020, rising age demographics in Rice County are creating a higher demand for parks and trails to be “diverse and accessible to a variety of ages, activity and mobility levels,” the report reads. One suggestion is to add more “paved and unpaved trails at a variety of difficulties.”
The pandemic led more people to explore the great outdoors, and the parks department isn’t expecting the newfound public interest to subside with the pandemic.
As summer temperatures become hotter with each passing year, more people are turning to water recreation. Paddle boarding, kayaking and other lake activities are expected to become increasingly popular.
Most of the report’s recommendations include paving the parking lots, installing permanent restrooms with flushable toilets and increasing accessibility for the trails.
Parks proposed to receive new or updated restrooms include Caron Park, Albers Park, Falls Creek Park and Shager Park.
There are also some standouts for a few of the parks.
For example, King Mill park has become a popular fishing spot, according to the report. Recommendations for that park include adding a playground, a shoreline fishing spot and interpretive signage.
There are several recommendations for the Cannon River Wilderness Area, including the restoration and management of the oak savanna, several way-finding signs at trail intersections, mountain-biking trails and increased attention to invasive-species management.
There’s even “potential” for a trail that connects the park with Big Woods State Park in Nerstrand. The parking lots are recommended to be paved and a space for an outdoor classroom could be added.
“I think we’re very fortunate to have the amount of parks we do within our county,” County Commissioner Jim Purfeerst said, just before asking about more grant opportunities.
“If the Cannon River Wilderness Area were to be approved for regional designation, subsequent to that, the county could apply for grants which don’t require a match,” Grinde said, after mentioning some 50-50-match grants available. “That could be up to $1 million, $2 million, depending on what the ask is.”
At the moment, the request for Cannon River Wilderness Area to be regionally designated is in process. Once completed and approved by the Board, it will be submitted to the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission.
Grinde went on to mention other available grants that the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers, including trail-connection grants. She said that her company has developed plans for other counties, which qualified for those grants with their park improvement plans.
Commissioner Jeff Docken brought up his personal experience with Albers Park. He said it has become overgrown and underutilized in recent years, but feels it could be a valuable asset with the proper care and funding.
Commissioner Galen Malecha expressed his interest in forming a Parks Advisory Committee.
“Their job would be to focus in on next steps, so to speak, and make recommendations to the County Board,” he said. “I think it’s great when you get citizens involved in something like this and I don’t think we’ll have a problem attracting people. There’s a lot of enthusiastic people.”
Peer-to-peer comparison
In terms of the amount of land and the number of parks, Rice County exceeds most comparable counties. But the number of employees and the funding to maintain and develop those parks is far below the average.
Rice County has 13 parks, putting the county at 5,161 residents per park. The county offers more outdoor activity space for the residents than peer counties in Minnesota.
In addition to not having a social-media presence or programming, the parks department has the equivalent of 0.2 full-time employees. For similarly populated jurisdictions, the national average is nine employees per 10,000 residents.
The county parks department spends about $200,000 a year, or about $3 per resident. It makes about $1.50 per resident each year in revenues.
Jurisdictions with a similar population spend an average of $7.2 million a year, or about $100 per resident. They usually make about $26.60 per resident.
While Rice County spends far less on their parks than peer counties and areas, the report emphasized the value of partnerships with local nonprofits, like the Friends of the Cannon River Wilderness Area, a group of likeminded citizens who look after the park.
As of now, the parks department hopes to move forward with the plan by applying for grants, getting the regional designation and slowly improving the parks’ amenities and branding. While it’s unclear how much time will pass before all the recommendations are met, the path forward has become a bit clearer.