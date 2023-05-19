Rice County’s estimated property market value jumped more than $1 billion for the second year in a row in 2023.

2023 Rice County Market Value Growth.png

Rice County’s property value grew a little over $1 billion this year, according to the Rice County Assessor report. (Graphic courtesy of the Rice County Assessor)


assessor.jpg

Rice County Assessor Josh Schoen said low-income housing is in high demand, but supply costs and high interest rates make it a difficult problem to solve. (File photo/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments