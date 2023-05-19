Rice County’s estimated property market value jumped more than $1 billion for the second year in a row in 2023.
During the Rice County Board of Commissioners work session Tuesday, Rice County Assessor Josh Schoen gave a presentation to update the commissioners on his department and the estimated market value across the county.
After highlighting the hierarchy of department staff, he briefly noted the $1-billion jump in the county’s estimated market value in the last year. Just over $100 million of that was “a pretty healthy amount” of new construction, and the rest was due to inflation.
However, in a phone interview on Friday, Schoen noted that the inflation one experiences at the grocery store is “tied together” with an inflationary housing market; it’s not the sole reason for the increases.
“(Commodities) are all trending upward, but (the property market) shot way up” with the recent inflation. Still, he mentioned, the county’s valuations have been going up since 2013, so it’s hard to pin it on anything specific.
Going further into detail, he specified the types of land and the increases they saw.
“… Vacant land did have the largest change,” he said. “So that net change would be the inflation of the market. The gross change would also include the new construction that occurred in within those property types.”
Specifically, agricultural and rural vacant land saw a 17.4% net increase, but only a 17.6% gross increase. Tillable land went up the most — some areas’ values went up over 30% — and this was true for most of the state, especially the southern third.
The property type with the highest disparity between net and gross change was apartments, and this category includes manufactured-home parks. The net change was 13.1% and gross change was 18.8%, as $17.7 million in new apartments were invested into within the county.
However, private investments in apartment buildings aren’t attracting financiers lately. With the cost to build and interest rates outweighing income from rent, it can be a risky investment that many banks aren’t willing to make.
$71.4 million in new residential construction occurred, which only accounted for a net-gross disparity of about 1.3%. In other words, while residential property value increased by $574.6 million, less than one-fifth of that was new construction. The rest was inflation.
“One thing when you have different property types doing different things, it can lead to some tax shift,” he noted. “… 20% change in a homestead land, compared to 10% residential, compared to 5% commercial-industrial, almost offsets any kind of shift. There’s obviously more things that go into it than that, but the structure of this increase almost allowed for less tax shift to occur, even though there’s significant increases.”
As for the various cities and townships, Faribault saw the most new construction. Faribault had $33.3 million of new construction, accounting for nearly one-third of new construction within the county. Northfield had the next highest new construction, with $17.5 million.
Both cities increased less than 10% in market value, again mostly because of inflation.
The average residential sale price went up again in Faribault, Northfield and countywide. The average residence in Northfield sells for almost 30% more than in Faribault.